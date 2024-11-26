Khan supporters in Pakistan break through Islamabad barriers

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Thousands of demonstrators supporting former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan broke through barricades around the capital of Islamabad on Tuesday, killing four security service members and moving toward the center of the city.
The roadblocks, which did little to deter protesters, were created by the government before Khan demonstrators reached the city in hopes of slowing them down. The supporters are demanding the release of the former prime minister, who has been jailed for more than a year for fraud and other crimes.