Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 25, 2024 / 1:17 AM

Uruguay's left-wing Yamandu Orsi wins presidential runoff

By Darryl Coote
Candidate of the Broad Front party, Yamandu Orsi (R), celebrates the victory with his running mate, Carolina Cosse, after winning the Presidential election in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Nov. 24. Photo by Raul Martinez/EPA-EFE
Candidate of the Broad Front party, Yamandu Orsi (R), celebrates the victory with his running mate, Carolina Cosse, after winning the Presidential election in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Nov. 24. Photo by Raul Martinez/EPA-EFE

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Uruguay's left-wing opposition Broad Front candidate, Yamandú Orsi, claimed victory in Sunday's presidential runoff, besting Álvaro Delgado of the conservative ruling National Party.

"I will be the president of national growth, the president of a country that moves forward," Orsi said, according to a statement from the Broad Front.

Advertisement

"Let us embrace the idea that Uruguay is one."

Delgado also conceded defeat Sunday night, issuing a statement congratulating Orsi on the win.

Related

"Count on us in building the agreements that Uruguay needs to continue moving toward development," he said on Facebook.

With 99% of votes counted, Orsi secured 49.8% of the ballot share, compared to Delgado's 45.9%, El Pais reported, adding that more than 90,000 votes separated the candidates.

With the victory, the Broad Front, which ran the country for three consecutive terms from 2005 to 2020, returns to helm of Uruguay.

President Luis Lacalle Pou of the National Party had called Orsi to congratulate him before the race had even been called.

In a statement, Lacalle Pou said he called the president-elect "to put myself at his service and begin the transition as soon as I deem it appropriate."

Advertisement

Under Uruguay law, a president cannot run for consecutive five-year terms.

Orsi had campaigned on improving the economic situation of the South American nation, where the public ranked the economy and public safety among their most important concerns, according to Cifra consulting firm.

The president-elect's party had run focused on macroeconomic stability while improving income distribution, El Pais reported. It will seek to promote investment and increase productivity in a country where economic growth over the last decade has averaged about 1% annually.

"I will be the president who calls for national dialogue again and again," Orsi told his supports Sunday night in a victory speech. "The message cannot be other than to embrace the debate of ideas."

Latest Headlines

China calls for 'common disputes' to be probed following series of deadly attacks
World News // 3 hours ago
China calls for 'common disputes' to be probed following series of deadly attacks
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Beijing officials are calling for "common disputes" among the public to come under greater scrutiny, focusing on private matters that may devolve into violent rampages.
Missing Israeli rabbi found slain in Dubai
World News // 10 hours ago
Missing Israeli rabbi found slain in Dubai
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Israeli rabbi Zvi Kogan, who had been missing since Thursday in Dubai, has been found dead, officials announced Sunday. Three people have been arrested in connection to his murder.
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
World News // 12 hours ago
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A hacker group motivated by the death of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar claimed to have targeted Israel's national intelligence agency Mossad and obtained a trove of documents.
EU's foreign policy chief calls for pressure on Israel, Hezbollah for cease-fire in Lebanon
World News // 17 hours ago
EU's foreign policy chief calls for pressure on Israel, Hezbollah for cease-fire in Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday that Israel and Hezbollah must be pressured to accept the U.S. truce proposal to end their raging war.
COP29 negotiators agree on funding deal for poor nations facing climate crises
World News // 1 day ago
COP29 negotiators agree on funding deal for poor nations facing climate crises
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- United Nations climate negotiators agreed on a funding formula to help developing countries cope with the effects of climate change early Sunday in Azerbaijan after two weeks of intense negotiations.
Israel intelligence investigating rabbi's disappearance in United Arab Emirates as 'terrorist incident'
World News // 1 day ago
Israel intelligence investigating rabbi's disappearance in United Arab Emirates as 'terrorist incident'
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Israeli intelligence is investigating the disappearance of Israeli-Moldovan citizen Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates in what is being called a "terrorist incident."
Putin orders serial production of Oreshnik hypersonic missile, warns it can be used again
World News // 1 day ago
Putin orders serial production of Oreshnik hypersonic missile, warns it can be used again
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin says the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile used against Ukraine this week will go into serial production and is "ready to be used" again if necessary.
Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discuss global security issues
World News // 1 day ago
Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discuss global security issues
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday to discuss global security issues.
Israeli airstrike kills 16 in central Beirut; Hezbollah denies being target
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli airstrike kills 16 in central Beirut; Hezbollah denies being target
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A powerful Israeli airstrike flattened a residential building in central Beirut early Saturday, killing at least 16 people and wounding 63 others
Stuck 20 hours, kayaking tourist's leg amputated during rescue in Australia
World News // 1 day ago
Stuck 20 hours, kayaking tourist's leg amputated during rescue in Australia
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- In a scene mirroring a Hollywood movie, a kayaker was rescued after a 20-hour ordeal on a river in Southern Australia that saw the man's leg amputated, police confirmed afterwards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement