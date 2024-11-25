Trending
World News
Nov. 25, 2024 / 4:30 AM

Cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing 1 and injuring 3

By Darryl Coote
A cargo plane crashed into a residential area near Vilnius Airport early Monday in Lithuania. Authorities said one person was killed and three others were injured. Photo courtesy of Lithuania Police/Release
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A cargo plane crashed near an airport in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius early Monday, killing one person, injuring three others and setting fire to a residential home, officials said.

The plane, flying from Leipzig, Germany, crashed on Žirnių Street near its destination of Vilnius Airport at about 5:30 a.m. local time, the airport said in a statement.

Four people were aboard the Boeing 737-476, according to Lithuania Police, which announced the casualty toll in a statement.

Authorities identified the deceased victim as a Spanish citizen. The three injured, who were hospitalized, were citizens of Spain, Germany and Lithuanian, it said.

UPI has contacted Lithuania's Fire and Rescue Department for comment.

The office of the prime minister said a meeting had been held on the crash and officials were informed that the residential fire was contained and that affected residents had been safely evacuated.

Police, along with the General Prosecutor's Office, have launched an investigation into the crash, while a separate probe is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Justice.

"The most important thing is that despite the incident occurring in a residential area, there were no casualties among the local residents," Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said in a statement.

"The Vilnius City Municipality is taking care of the people, and we will support them as much as needed."

Rescue work delayed the departure of several aircraft, and one plane's landing was diverted to the Latvian capital of Riga, the Vilnius Airport said.

Planes were able to land and depart from Vilnius as of 7:20 a.m., according to airport officials.

