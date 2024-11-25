Lebanon, Israel closer to cease-fire agreement, but caution remains

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the Dahieh district in southern Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. Israel's military announced it carried out 'intelligence-based' strikes on several Hezbollah targets in that area. Photo by Wael Hamzeh/EPA-EFE

According to CNN, which quoted a source familiar with the matter, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had approved the plan "in principle."

Lebanese Deputy House Speaker Elias Bou Saab expressed cautious optimism about reaching a cease-fire deal, referring to "serious negotiations" underway.

Bou Saab told reporters at the end of a parliament session that Israel "is escalating to obtain concessions" from Lebanon, which "will not accept anything that harms its sovereignty."

"We are approaching the decisive hour and the ceasefire," he said. "We are optimistic and cautious at the same time, and we may succeed in [achieving] the cease fire."

Saab said House Speaker Nabih Berri, who is leading the truce negotiations, explained that Lebanon insisted and "Israel agreed" that France remain on the committee that would monitor implementation of the agreement based on U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and address violations.

A senior U.S. official told the Axios news website that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement, and that the Israeli security cabinet is expected it to approve it Tuesday.

"We think we have a deal. We are on the goal line, but we haven't passed it yet," the official said, The Israeli cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday, and something can always go wrong until then."

Lebanon fell short of confirming, preferring to wait until Israel officially approves the deal, according to a well-informed source.

The agreement was reportedly almost completed last Thursday, but was delayed by the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court issued against Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant.

According to Israeli and U.S. officials quoted by Axios, the United States has agreed to give Israel "a letter of assurances that includes support for Israeli military action against imminent threats from Lebanese territory, and for action to disrupt things like the re-establishment of a Hezbollah military presence near the border or the smuggling of heavy weapons."

The draft agreement negotiated by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein provides for a 60-day transition period during which Israel withdraws its forces from south Lebanon, Hezbollah retreats to the north of the Litani River with its heavy weapons and the Lebanese Army, backed by the U.N. peacekeeping force deploys close to the border.

An Israel official quoted by The Times of Israel said that Netanyahu "decided Israel had no choice but to accept a cease-fire" out of a fear that the Biden administration "could punish Israel with a U.N. Security Council resolution in its final weeks," despite that it gave "no indication that it would do so."

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the agreement "a big mistake" and a "missed opportunity to eradicate Hezbollah."

News of a possible cease-fire comes at a time when Israel has intensified its air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, as well as southern and eastern Lebanon, inflicting casualties and causing massive damage.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued to engage in fierce fighting with Israeli troops in various parts of southern Lebanon and has fired rockets into northern Israel.

Hezbollah and Israel, which have been exchanging fire across the border since the militant group opened a "support front" for Gaza in October 2023, engaged in a devastating war when Israel expanded its attacks Sept. 17 with an unprecedented, highly sophisticated pager attack followed by an assassination wave targeting Hezbollah's top officials and military commanders.

Hezbollah was further weakened when Israel stepped up its strikes by destroying its headquarters, missiles launchers and bases, as well as advancing into southern Lebanon.

The relentless Israeli air and ground bombardment led to widespread destruction of villages, property, hospitals and schools in Beirut's southern suburbs and in southern and eastern Lebanon. More than 3,768 people have been killed and 15,600 wounded in Lebanon since October 2023.