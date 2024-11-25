Trending
Nov. 25, 2024 / 2:47 AM

Israel investigating Hamas claims that female hostage was killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

By Darryl Coote
A Jewish man prays for hostages with bereaved families gather outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in Israel on October 10, 2024. On Sunday, he said his government is looking into Hamas claims that an Israeli captive of the militant group was killed in an Israeli strike on northern Gaza. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Israel is looking into claims made by Hamas' military over the weekend that a female hostage was killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"Yesterday, the Hamas terrorist organization released documentation that purportedly shows the body of one of our female hostages. We are checking the information which, at this stage, cannot be verified," Netanyahu told officials during a government meeting on Sunday, according to a statement from his office.

"We are in contact with the family and an appropriate statement has been issued to all the families. Our hearts are with them."

The identity of the hostage has not been released to the public.

Netanyahu said he had spoken with the mother of the purportedly slain hostage.

"It is difficult to describe the nightmare she has been enduring. We embrace her; we embrace the family. We are committed to doing everything to bring back all of the hostages, both the living and the deceased, of course," he said.

Abu Obaida, a spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, on Saturday published images to social media platform Telegram showing a body covered in a bloody white sheet.

He said it was the body of an Israeli taken kidnapped Oct. 7, 2023, and that she had been killed in an Israeli operation in northern Gaza.

"After the return of contact that had been cut off for weeks with the Mujahideen tasked with protecting the enemy's prisoners, it became clear that one of the enemy's female prisoners had been killed in an area subjected to Zionist aggression in the northern Gaza Strip," he said.

He added that the life of a second female hostage, who was purportedly held with the slain captive, was "still in danger," suggesting she was critically injured.

"War criminal Netanyahu, his government and his army leaders hear full responsibility for the lives of their prisoners, and they are the ones who insist on causing their suffering and death," he said.

Following release of the images and statement on Saturday, Israel Defense Forces international spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said they were "examining the information" and were not able to refute it at that time.

"Hamas continues to engage in psychological terror and act with extreme brutality," he said in a statement.

"Please refrain from spreading rumors and information that may harm the families of the hostages."

Two hundred and fifty-one Israelis were taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, in its bloody assault on Israel that launched the ongoing war that has since killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Fewer than 100 hostages are believed to be still held by Hamas, some of whom have been confirmed dead by the Israeli military.

Uruguay's left-wing Yamandu Orsi wins presidential runoff
World News // 2 hours ago
Uruguay's left-wing Yamandu Orsi wins presidential runoff
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Uruguay's left-wing opposition Broad Front candidate, Yamandú Orsi, claimed victory in Sunday's presidential runoff, besting Alvaro Delgado of the conservative ruling National Party.
China calls for 'common disputes' to be probed following series of deadly attacks
World News // 4 hours ago
China calls for 'common disputes' to be probed following series of deadly attacks
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Beijing officials are calling for "common disputes" among the public to come under greater scrutiny, focusing on private matters that may devolve into violent rampages.
Missing Israeli rabbi found slain in Dubai
World News // 11 hours ago
Missing Israeli rabbi found slain in Dubai
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Israeli rabbi Zvi Kogan, who had been missing since Thursday in Dubai, has been found dead, officials announced Sunday. Three people have been arrested in connection to his murder.
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
World News // 13 hours ago
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A hacker group motivated by the death of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar claimed to have targeted Israel's national intelligence agency Mossad and obtained a trove of documents.
EU's foreign policy chief calls for pressure on Israel, Hezbollah for cease-fire in Lebanon
World News // 18 hours ago
EU's foreign policy chief calls for pressure on Israel, Hezbollah for cease-fire in Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday that Israel and Hezbollah must be pressured to accept the U.S. truce proposal to end their raging war.
COP29 negotiators agree on funding deal for poor nations facing climate crises
World News // 1 day ago
COP29 negotiators agree on funding deal for poor nations facing climate crises
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- United Nations climate negotiators agreed on a funding formula to help developing countries cope with the effects of climate change early Sunday in Azerbaijan after two weeks of intense negotiations.
Israel intelligence investigating rabbi's disappearance in United Arab Emirates as 'terrorist incident'
World News // 1 day ago
Israel intelligence investigating rabbi's disappearance in United Arab Emirates as 'terrorist incident'
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Israeli intelligence is investigating the disappearance of Israeli-Moldovan citizen Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates in what is being called a "terrorist incident."
Putin orders serial production of Oreshnik hypersonic missile, warns it can be used again
World News // 1 day ago
Putin orders serial production of Oreshnik hypersonic missile, warns it can be used again
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin says the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile used against Ukraine this week will go into serial production and is "ready to be used" again if necessary.
Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discuss global security issues
World News // 1 day ago
Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discuss global security issues
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday to discuss global security issues.
Israeli airstrike kills 16 in central Beirut; Hezbollah denies being target
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli airstrike kills 16 in central Beirut; Hezbollah denies being target
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A powerful Israeli airstrike flattened a residential building in central Beirut early Saturday, killing at least 16 people and wounding 63 others
