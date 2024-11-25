Russia warns South Korea against supplying weapons to Ukraine

Russia warned Seoul against sending weapons to Ukraine, state-run media reported Sunday. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has not ruled out lethal aid in response to North Korea sending troops to Russia. File Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko issued a warning to South Korea against supplying lethal aid to Ukraine, saying that the move would "fully destroy relations" between the two countries. "Seoul must realize that the possible use of South Korean weapons to kill Russian citizens will fully destroy relations between our countries," Rudenko told state news agency TASS Sunday. "Of course, we will respond in every way that we find necessary. It is unlikely that this will strengthen the security of the Republic of Korea itself." Advertisement

The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

Seoul has provided humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine but has so far refrained from directly supplying weapons for Kyiv's defense against a Russian invasion that began in Feb. 2022.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said earlier this month, however, that Seoul would not rule out weapons support to Ukraine in the wake of North Korea deploying troops to Russia.

"As the North Korean military gains experience in modern warfare, it could become a serious problem for our security," Yoon said at a press conference on Nov. 7.

"So we will change the support level from the previous humanitarian nature depending on the degree of involvement of the North Korean military. We will not rule out weapons support to Ukraine," Yoon said.

Washington and Seoul estimate that roughly 11,000 North Korean troops have been dispatched to the Kursk region of southwest Russia, where Ukrainian forces have occupied hundreds of square miles since a surprise incursion in August.

The U.S. State Department has confirmed that the North's troops had begun combat operations, while a Ukrainian media report over the weekend claimed that 500 North Korean soldiers were killed in an attack using British missiles.

RBC Ukraine, citing defense news publisher Global Defense Corp., reported Saturday that the soldiers were killed "as a result of the Storm Shadow missile strike on the Kursk region."

South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers last week that the North Korean troops have been assigned to Russia's airborne brigade and marine corps and are undergoing training in tactics including the use of drones.

The NIS added that North Korea has sent additional long-range artillery systems to Russia, including 170mm self-propelled howitzers and 240mm multiple rocket launchers.

Moscow and Pyongyang have grown closer since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June, which includes a mutual defense clause that calls for mutual military assistance in the event either country is attacked.

South Korean officials have also raised concerns over Moscow sharing missile and nuclear technology with Pyongyang. Seoul's military intelligence said earlier this month that North Korea's new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile, test-fired on Oct. 31, may have been developed with Russian technical assistance.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that North Korea could deploy up to 100,000 troops to aid Moscow in its war against Kyiv.