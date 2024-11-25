Massive Manila fire near port leaves thousands homeless

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A large fire swept through a shanty town near the port area of Manila in the Philippines on Sunday night, destroying about 1,000 homes and leaving more than 8,000 people homeless.
Authorities said no deaths have been reported in the massive fire in the Isla Putting Batso neighborhood of the Tondo district, while a cause remained under investigation. The shanty homes, which were built virtually next to each other, helped the intense blaze jump from structure to structure, Manila's disaster management office said.