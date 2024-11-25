Massive Manila fire near port leaves thousands homeless

More than 8,000 were left homeless after a massive fire swept through a shanty neighborhood in Manila on Sunday. File Photo by Simaah/Pixabay<a href="https://pixabay.com/users/Simaah-779348/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=3402597">Simaah</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=3402597">Pixabay</a>

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A large fire swept through a shanty town near the port area of Manila in the Philippines on Sunday night, destroying about 1,000 homes and leaving more than 8,000 people homeless. Authorities said no deaths have been reported in the massive fire in the Isla Putting Batso neighborhood of the Tondo district, while a cause remained under investigation. The shanty homes, which were built virtually next to each other, helped the intense blaze jump from structure to structure, Manila's disaster management office said. Advertisement

Fire engines appeared on the streets while fire boats arrived from Manila Bay to fight the fast-spreading blaze. The Philippines Air Force also employed two helicopters to scoop up water from the bay to pour on burning homes.

Isla Putting Bato near the Manila port is one of the capital's biggest slum areas with more than 650,000 residents.

Manila Mayor Maria Sheilah "Honey" Lacuna-Pangan encouraged residents to apply for emergency aid while the government developed a response to the large fire.

"Please be patient," Lacuna-Pangan said to residents during a visit to the fire-struck area, according to CNN. "We will keep coming to deliver help. No one wanted this to happen.

Advertisement

"We will help all of you. Don't lose hope. Let's help each other out ahead of Christmas time. We really hope to get you back to your homes."