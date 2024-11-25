Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 25, 2024 / 7:34 AM

Supporters of Imran Khan march toward Pakistan capital

By Clyde Hughes
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 24, 2021. Khan's supporters marched toward Islamabad on Monday. File Photo by Chamila Karunarathe/EPA-EFE
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 24, 2021. Khan's supporters marched toward Islamabad on Monday. File Photo by Chamila Karunarathe/EPA-EFE

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of Imran Khan supporters marched closer to the capital of Islamabad on Monday demanding his release from prison as authorities braced to prevent the crowd from entering the city.

A convoy led by the former prime minister's wife Busha Bibi and Pakistani legislator Ali Amin Gandapur continued to move the supporters toward the city. Khan, who Pakistan authorities have imprisoned for more than a year, met with some of his supporters from jail on Monday.

Advertisement

Leaders of Khan's PTI Party, including chair Gohar Ali Khan and lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan, visited Khan at the Adiala Jail in nearby Rawalpindi. Despite being driven from power in 2022 and jailed for more than a year, Khan continues to have a strong opposition influence in Pakistani politics.

PTI information secretary Shaikh Waqas Akram said more than 70,000 are participating in the march, according to The Guardian.

Related

"The police in Punjab and other places have fired rubber bullets, expired shells, and stun grenades at us," Akram said. "They are trying to stop a peaceful protest for the release of Khan."

Police had clashed with Khan supporters overnight into Monday while attempting the fortify the city by using large container vans to block major roads.

Advertisement

Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal blamed Khan of attempting to get around Pakistan's justice system by rallying his base to force his release despite his convictions in court.

"His release hinges on clearance from the courts," Iqbal said, according to The Guardian. "He will have to clear himself of the cases registered against him. Without this, the government cannot release him."

Latest Headlines

Romania picks far-right candidate Calin Georgescu in presidential first round
World News // 53 minutes ago
Romania picks far-right candidate Calin Georgescu in presidential first round
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The pro-Russian nationalist candidate Calin Georgescu had racked up a definitive 350,000 vote lead in an upset in Romania's presidential election as counting in the first round wound to a finish Monday.
Russia warns South Korea against supplying weapons to Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia warns South Korea against supplying weapons to Ukraine
SEOUL, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko issued a warning to South Korea against supplying lethal aid to Ukraine, saying that the move would "fully destroy relations" between the two countries.
Cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing 1 and injuring 3
World News // 3 hours ago
Cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing 1 and injuring 3
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A cargo plane crashed near an airport in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius early Monday, killing one person, injuring three others and setting fire to a residential home, officials said.
Israel investigating Hamas claims that female hostage was killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
World News // 5 hours ago
Israel investigating Hamas claims that female hostage was killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Israel is looking into claims made by Hamas' military over the weekend that a female hostage was killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Uruguay's left-wing Yamandu Orsi wins presidential runoff
World News // 6 hours ago
Uruguay's left-wing Yamandu Orsi wins presidential runoff
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Uruguay's left-wing opposition Broad Front candidate, Yamandú Orsi, claimed victory in Sunday's presidential runoff, besting Alvaro Delgado of the conservative ruling National Party.
China calls for 'common disputes' to be probed following series of deadly attacks
World News // 9 hours ago
China calls for 'common disputes' to be probed following series of deadly attacks
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Beijing officials are calling for "common disputes" among the public to come under greater scrutiny, focusing on private matters that may devolve into violent rampages.
Missing Israeli rabbi found slain in Dubai
World News // 16 hours ago
Missing Israeli rabbi found slain in Dubai
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Israeli rabbi Zvi Kogan, who had been missing since Thursday in Dubai, has been found dead, officials announced Sunday. Three people have been arrested in connection to his murder.
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
World News // 18 hours ago
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A hacker group motivated by the death of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar claimed to have targeted Israel's national intelligence agency Mossad and obtained a trove of documents.
EU's foreign policy chief calls for pressure on Israel, Hezbollah for cease-fire in Lebanon
World News // 23 hours ago
EU's foreign policy chief calls for pressure on Israel, Hezbollah for cease-fire in Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday that Israel and Hezbollah must be pressured to accept the U.S. truce proposal to end their raging war.
COP29 negotiators agree on funding deal for poor nations facing climate crises
World News // 1 day ago
COP29 negotiators agree on funding deal for poor nations facing climate crises
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- United Nations climate negotiators agreed on a funding formula to help developing countries cope with the effects of climate change early Sunday in Azerbaijan after two weeks of intense negotiations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
New York overturns 117-year-old adultery ban
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Remains found belong to missing woman Amanda King
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Evangelist T.D. Jakes 'stable' after suffering a medical emergency while preaching
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Hacker group claims to have targeted Mossad
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Remains found in 1973 now determined to be from missing teen girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement