Nov. 23, 2024 / 5:12 PM

Israel intelligence investigating rabbi's disappearance in United Arab Emirates as 'terrorist incident'

By Mike Heuer
Israeli officials say Rabbi Zvi Kogan might be the victim of a terrorist act in the United Arab Emirates. He was last seen in Dubai. Photo by Ivan Siarbolin/Wikimedia Commons
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Israeli intelligence is investigating the disappearance of Israeli-Moldovan citizen Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates in what is being called a "terrorist incident."

"Mossad has updated that since his disappearance, and given information indicating that this is a terrorist incident, an active investigation has been going on in the country," Israel's National Security Council announced Saturday.

The NSC did not provide information on the alleged terrorist incident.

Kogan has served as an aide to the chief rabbi of the United Arab Emirates and a Chabad representative. He has been missing since Thursday. Kogan manages a supermarket in Dubai where he lives with his wife, who is a U.S. citizen.

Kogan did not show up for meetings scheduled on Thursday, and his wife reported him missing to security at the Chabad house in Dubai.

Kogan's vehicle was found in a city about a 90-minute drive from Dubai.

As a Chabad representative, Kogan and similar representatives act as emissaries who explain Judaism and dispel myths and stereotypes about the Jewish faith, Sky News reported.

Israel previously issued a travel warning for the UAE in which Israeli citizens are cautioned against traveling to the UAE unless it's essential.

"There is terrorist activity in the UAE, which constitutes a real risk to Israelis who are staying [or] visiting in the country," the Israeli government announced.

Israeli citizens who already are in the UAE are advised to take extra precautions, including being extra vigilant, paying attention to surroundings and inform security forces of suspected terrorist acts.

"In major cities or locations where demonstrations or protests are taking place, conceal anything that could identify you as Israeli or Jewish," the NSC said.

The NSC also advises Israelis to avoid traveling to nations where the Israeli government has issued a moderate threat level.

The UAE officially recognized Israel as a nation in 2020 and has stayed out of the Israel-Hamas war and Israel's ground assault against Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon.

Kogan is the nephew of Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, who died along with his wife in a terror attack at the Nariman Chabad House in Mumbai in 2008.

