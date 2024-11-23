Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 23, 2024 / 1:19 PM

Stuck 20 hours, kayaking tourist's leg amputated during rescue in Australia

By Simon Druker
In a scene mirroring a Hollywood movie, a kayaker was rescued after a 20-hour ordeal on a river in Southern Australia that saw the man’s leg amputated, police confirmed afterwards. Photo courtesy of Tasmania Police
In a scene mirroring a Hollywood movie, a kayaker was rescued after a 20-hour ordeal on a river in Southern Australia that saw the man’s leg amputated, police confirmed afterwards. Photo courtesy of Tasmania Police

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- In a scene mirroring a Hollywood movie, a kayaker was rescued after a 20-hour ordeal on a river in Southern Australia that saw the man's leg amputated, police confirmed afterwards.

The 60-year-old tourist got his leg wedged between rocks while kayaking through rapids on the Franklin River in the Australian state of Tasmania, leading to an all-out rescue effort, Tasmania Police said in a statement on Facebook.

Advertisement

After being freed from the 80-mile, major perennial river, the man was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Officials did not say where the man is from, only that he was visiting from an international destination. Police were working to contact the man's family Saturday.

Related

The call for help went out around 3:30 p.m. local time Friday.

Specialty rescue units from across the state responded and attempted to free the man, who had been kayaking as part of a larger group

"The location on the Franklin River and the accessibility of the area added to the complexity of the response," police said in their statement.

"Several attempts were made to extract the man yesterday evening and overnight, but were not successful."

Advertisement

The man remained partially submerged in the river throughout the duration of the rescue attempt, although he was wearing a wetsuit. Officials stayed with him overnight as his condition deteriorated.

"A medical assessment determined the patient's condition was deteriorating. In consultation with the patient, the decision was made to amputate his leg to facilitate his rescue. The operation was successfully undertaken by the medical team, with the aid of specialist equipment," police said in the statement.

Temperatures in Tasmania fell to 56 degrees overnight Saturday.

"This rescue was an extremely challenging and technical operation, and an incredible effort over many hours to save the man's life," Tasmania Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Doug Oosterloo said in the agency's statement.

"Every effort was made to extract the man before the difficult decision to amputate his leg.

Latest Headlines

Putin orders serial production of Oreshnik hypersonic missile, warns it can be used again
World News // 1 hour ago
Putin orders serial production of Oreshnik hypersonic missile, warns it can be used again
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin says the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile used against Ukraine this week will go into serial production and is "ready to be used" again if necessary.
Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discuss global security issues
World News // 1 hour ago
Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discuss global security issues
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday to discuss global security issues.
Israeli airstrike kills 16 in central Beirut; Hezbollah denies being target
World News // 7 hours ago
Israeli airstrike kills 16 in central Beirut; Hezbollah denies being target
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A powerful Israeli airstrike flattened a residential building in central Beirut early Saturday, killing at least 16 people and wounding 63 others
Shortest and tallest living women declared 'icons' in London
World News // 3 hours ago
Shortest and tallest living women declared 'icons' in London
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records Day featured an afternoon tea social in London between the world's shortest and tallest women alive and officially are icons.
Philippines VP Sara Duterte threatens to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
World News // 5 hours ago
Philippines VP Sara Duterte threatens to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday if she is killed, she has contracted an assassin to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife and House of Representatives speaker.
Developing nations, climate groups oppose COP29 $250B-a-year offer from rich countries
World News // 1 day ago
Developing nations, climate groups oppose COP29 $250B-a-year offer from rich countries
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A draft finance deal Friday at the U.N. COP29 climate and environment talks proposes wealthy nations give $250 billion a year to poorer nations in climate funding. Developing countries want more money.
Israel hits Lebanon with widespread bombing and shelling, killing at least 47
World News // 1 day ago
Israel hits Lebanon with widespread bombing and shelling, killing at least 47
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Israel Friday continued widespread bombing attacks in southern and eastern Lebanon in a series of air strikes near Beirut and Tyre, killing at least 47 and wounding 22 in the Baalbek district northeast of Beirut.
Hungary's Orban invites Israeli PM to visit, won't enforce ICC arrest warrant
World News // 1 day ago
Hungary's Orban invites Israeli PM to visit, won't enforce ICC arrest warrant
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday invited Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu to visit his country and confirmed he will not honor an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.
London Gatwick reopens after 'security incident' evacuates terminal
World News // 1 day ago
London Gatwick reopens after 'security incident' evacuates terminal
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Train service is resuming and people are returning to the South Terminal at London Gatwick Airport after a security alert forced the evacuation of part of the city's secondary international hub Friday.
Police destroy suspicious 'hoax device' outside U.S. London embassy
World News // 1 day ago
Police destroy suspicious 'hoax device' outside U.S. London embassy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A suspicious package found outside the U.S. Embassy in London Friday was destroyed in a controlled explosion as London police closed Ponton Road near the embassy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Philippines VP Sara Duterte threatens to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Philippines VP Sara Duterte threatens to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
2 men guilty in case of migrant family freezing to death at U.S.-Canada border
2 men guilty in case of migrant family freezing to death at U.S.-Canada border
Defense rests in Daniel Penny trial after testimony contradicting 'chokehold' charge
Defense rests in Daniel Penny trial after testimony contradicting 'chokehold' charge
Trump nominates surgeon general and directors of CDC and FDA
Trump nominates surgeon general and directors of CDC and FDA
Texas State Board of Education approves Bible-infused curriculum
Texas State Board of Education approves Bible-infused curriculum
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement