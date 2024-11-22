Hungary's Orban invites Israeli PM to visit, won't enforce ICC arrest warrant

1 of 4 | Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban confirmed Friday his country will not honor an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday invited Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu to visit his country and confirmed he will not honor an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. Orban called the ICC warrant "outrageously brazen and cynical" during comments made on public radio, where he also announced he would invite Netanyahu to visit Hungary. Advertisement

"Later today, I will extend an invitation to Mr. Netanyahu to visit Hungary. I will guarantee him that if he comes, the warrant will [have] no effect in Hungary," Orban said during his weekly radio address.

On Thursday, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel's former defense minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas commander Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri.

The warrants accuse the two Israeli leaders of committing war crimes by intentionally directing military attacks against civilians during Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

U.S. President Joe Biden was among the world leaders to condemn the move, although several others have said they will enforce the warrants.

"We will not follow its provisions," Orban said Friday. "We solely consider the quality and state of Israel-Hungary ties. Israel's prime minister will be surrounded by suitable security to conduct substantive talks in Hungary."

Advertisement

Netanyahu thanked Orban for the support.

"I thank Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the warm support for me and the State of Israel," the Israeli prime minister said in a statement Friday.

"Against the shameful weakness of those who have lined up alongside the outrageous decision against the State of Israel's right to defend itself, Hungary -- like our friends in the U.S. -- has shown moral clarity and steadfastness on the side of justice and the truth."