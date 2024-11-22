Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 22, 2024 / 9:11 AM

Spain fines five budget airlines $186 million for 'abusive practices'

By Doug Cunningham
Spain's government said Friday five low-cost airlines have been fined $186.32 million for what Minister of Social Rights Pablo Bustinduy said were abusive practices like charging more for hand luggage or reserving adjacent seats to accompany dependent persons. Fined were Ryanair, Vueling, Easyjet, Norwegian and Volotea. File photo EPA-EFE/Stringer/UPI
Spain's government said Friday five low-cost airlines have been fined $186.32 million for what Minister of Social Rights Pablo Bustinduy said were abusive practices like charging more for hand luggage or reserving adjacent seats to accompany dependent persons. Fined were Ryanair, Vueling, Easyjet, Norwegian and Volotea. File photo EPA-EFE/Stringer/UPI

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Spain's government said Friday five low-cost airlines have been fined $186.32 million for what Minister of Social Rights Pablo Bustinduy said were abusive practices like charging more for hand luggage or reserving adjacent seats to accompany dependent persons.

The sanctioned airlines are Ryanair ($112,183,593.16), Vueling ($40,874,742.57), Easyjet ($30,290,803.51), Norwegian ($1,676,204.19) and Volotea ($1,237,990.35).

Advertisement

The fines were proposed by Spain's General Secretariat for Consumption and Gaming.

"Through a signed order, Pablo Bustinduy has confirmed the sanctions proposed by the General Secretariat for Consumption and Gaming, and has therefore rejected the appeals filed by these companies," Spain's Ministry of Social Rights, Consumption and Agenda 2030 said in a statement.

Related

The ministry added, "This is the first time that sanctions classified as very serious have been enforced by the General State Administration in the field of consumer affairs, whose ministry acquired sanctioning powers in June 2022."

According to the Spanish government, the budget airlines were fined for charging extra for carry-on bags, for reserving adjacent seats on planes for minors and dependent people, not allowing cash payments at Spanish airports, imposing "a disproportionate and abusive fee" for printing boarding passes, and for misleading omissions of information and lack of clarity in prices published online making it difficult for passengers to compare price offers.

Advertisement

Ryanair was also fined for charging "a disproportionate amount" for printing tickets when passengers don't have them at terminals.

The fines were calculated based on the benefits the airlines realized from the practices that drew the fines.

The airlines can file an administrative appeal within two months before Spain's Administrative Litigation Division of the National Court. If no appeal is filed or f the appeal is rejected, the fines become final.

Latest Headlines

Developing nations, climate groups oppose COP29 $250B a year offer from rich countries
World News // 1 hour ago
Developing nations, climate groups oppose COP29 $250B a year offer from rich countries
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A draft finance deal Friday at the U.N. COP29 climate and environment talks proposes wealthy nations give $250 billion a year to poorer nations in climate funding. Developing countries want more money.
London Gatwick reopens after 'security incident' evacuates terminal
World News // 2 hours ago
London Gatwick reopens after 'security incident' evacuates terminal
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Train service is resuming and people are returning to the South Terminal at London Gatwick Airport after a security alert forced the evacuation of part of the city's secondary international hub Friday.
Police destroy suspicious 'hoax device' outside U.S. London embassy
World News // 3 hours ago
Police destroy suspicious 'hoax device' outside U.S. London embassy
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A suspicious package found outside the U.S. Embassy in London Friday was destroyed in a controlled explosion as London police closed Ponton Road near the embassy.
Apple, Google face potential investigation over mobile browser dominance
World News // 3 hours ago
Apple, Google face potential investigation over mobile browser dominance
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- An independent inquiry group on Friday recommended to the British Competition and Markets Authority to investigate Apple and Google over their dominance of mobile web browsers and apps in the country.
Japan passes economic package to address inflation
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan passes economic package to address inflation
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- In hopes of tackling continuing issues of inflation, the Japanese government okayed a wide-ranging economic package worth $250 billion to address racing energy costs and benefit a lot of low-income families.
Iran orders new advanced nuclear centrifuges to be brought on stream after IAEA censure
World News // 4 hours ago
Iran orders new advanced nuclear centrifuges to be brought on stream after IAEA censure
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Iran said Friday it had begun commissioning new advanced uranium-enrichment centrifuges after it was censured by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Sixth death confirmed in suspected Laos mass methanol poisoning incident
World News // 1 day ago
Sixth death confirmed in suspected Laos mass methanol poisoning incident
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll from a suspected adulterated alcohol mass poisoning in Laos rose to six Friday after an Australian teen backpacker died in a hospital in Thailand where she had been transferred for treatment.
Gunmen ambush vehicle convoy in Pakistan, killing dozens
World News // 12 hours ago
Gunmen ambush vehicle convoy in Pakistan, killing dozens
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Gunmen ambushed a convoy of passenger vehicles traveling in remote northern Pakistan, killing dozens of people, authorities said.
Britain blacklists daughter of Angola's former president as it clamps down on corruption
World News // 14 hours ago
Britain blacklists daughter of Angola's former president as it clamps down on corruption
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Britain on Thursday sanctioned Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's former president, and two others London called "kleptocrats" as part of a new effort to clamp down on corruption and dirty money.
Putin says Russia launched experimental hypersonic missile against Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Putin says Russia launched experimental hypersonic missile against Ukraine
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday Russia hit a Ukrainian aerospace plant with an experimental hypersonic missile in the first use of the nuclear-capable missile against Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.
DOJ: Alleged Mexican drug cartel leader who faked own death arrested in Calif.
GOP senator introduces bill to eliminate DOE
GOP senator introduces bill to eliminate DOE
Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
Trumps picks Pam Bondi for attorney general after withdrawal of Matt Gaetz
USDA recalls 167K pounds of contaminated ground beef from Mich. producer
USDA recalls 167K pounds of contaminated ground beef from Mich. producer
Critics warn bill OK'd by House will allow Trump administration to silence nonprofits
Critics warn bill OK'd by House will allow Trump administration to silence nonprofits
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement