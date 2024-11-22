Trending
Nov. 22, 2024 / 10:32 AM

Police destroy suspicious 'hoax device' outside U.S. London embassy

By Doug Cunningham
A suspicious package found outside the U.S. Embassy in London Friday was destroyed in a controlled explosion as London police closed Ponton Road near the embassy. No damage or injuries were caused by what police described as a "hoax device." File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A suspicious package found outside the U.S. Embassy in London Friday was destroyed in a controlled explosion as London police closed Ponton Road near the embassy.

In a Friday morning X post, London Metro Police said, "We're aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy in Nine Elms. Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package. We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers."

Police said initial indications were that it was "a hoax device" and an investigation is underway.

"The U.S. Embassy is back to normal business operations, with the exception that all public appointments (visa appointments, passport appointments, and other American Citizen services) for 22 November have been canceled," The U.S. London embassy said on X. "Applicants will be contacted via email to reschedule. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy."

The embassy thanked London police for swift action responding to the suspicious package.

London's Gatwick Airport south of London also evacuated a terminal Friday after a prohibited item was found in a passenger's luggage.

"The South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident," the airport told CBS News Friday. "Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing. Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

The U.S. Embassy in London opened in the current location at the start of 2018. Located on a large campus place away from major roads, the embassy is surrounded by security fortifications.

It's a 12-story building that cost roughly $1 billion to build and is surrounded by a moat.

