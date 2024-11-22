Trending
Nov. 22, 2024 / 2:05 PM

Israel hits Lebanon with widespread bombing and shelling, killing at least 47

By Doug Cunningham
Israel Friday continued widespread bombing in southern and eastern Lebanon in a series of air strikes near Beirut and Tyre, killing at least 47 and wounding 22 in Baalbek district strikes, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. Fire and smoke erupt from a building just after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern Shayah neighborhood Friday. Photo by Fadel Itani/UPI
1 of 4 | Israel Friday continued widespread bombing in southern and eastern Lebanon in a series of air strikes near Beirut and Tyre, killing at least 47 and wounding 22 in Baalbek district strikes, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. Fire and smoke erupt from a building just after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern Shayah neighborhood Friday. Photo by Fadel Itani/UPI

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Israel Friday continued widespread bombing attacks in southern and eastern Lebanon in a series of air strikes near Beirut and Tyre, killing at least 47 and wounding 22 in Baalbek district strikes, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

A series of raids hit Dahiya in the southern district of Beirut, according to Israel Defense Forces spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee. The area is largely controlled by Hezbollah, according to the IDF.

Dahiya once had a big civilian population but the attacks have displaced many.

Palestinian National Authority news agency Wafa reported, "Israeli occupation forces have continued their air and artillery strikes across Lebanon, with airstrikes and shelling targeting various areas of the country, including the capital Beirut, causing widespread destruction to buildings, infrastructure, and civilian homes."

According to Wafa, heavy bombardment was reported in Shiyah, Tayouneh, Al-Kafa'at, Haret Hreik, Hadath, and Ghobeiri. Residential neighborhoods and local infrastructure was severely damaged.

Tyre was hit along with the smaller towns and villages that included Ghazieh, Al-Burj Al-Shamali, Al-Maashouq, Maarakeh, Choukin, Ain Qana, Mayfoudoun, Nakoura, and others in southern Lebanon.

Israeli artillery shelling also hit thetowns near the Israeli border, including Kfar Kila, Shihine, Jibeen, Al-Qatarani, Khiyam, Alma al-Shaab, Ain Alma, and Arnoun among others.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported six towns were hit in Lebanon's the Baalbek district about 42 miles northeast of Beirut.

Baalbek-Hermel Gov. Bachir Khodr wrote on X that the district experienced a "very violent day."

"The number of martyrs has so far reached 47, with 22 injured," he wrote.

China's state-run Xinhua news agency, citing anonymous Lebanese military sources, said Israeli warplanes launched 19 airstrikes on 16 villages and towns in southern Lebanon and five raids on four villages and towns in eastern Lebanon, while Israeli artillery shelled 14 border towns and villages with about 75 shells.

World Health Organization representative in Lebanon Abdinasir Abubakar told reporters Friday Lebanon's health system has been hit in 126 attacks this year, mostly on ambulances. They have killed 233 health workers and hurt 183 others.

The bombing and artillery attacks came a day after U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein spoke with Israeli officials in Israel to try to get a cease-fire agreement. He had been in Beirut earlier in the week for two days of talks there.

According to the New York Times, an Israeli official expressed "cautious optimism" about reaching a finalized deal, while a Lebanese official said it's essentially up to Israel whether to strike a cease-fire agreement.

