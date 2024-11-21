Russia launches ICBM in major airborne assault on Ukraine's industrial heartland

1 of 2 | Ukrainian Air Force jet prepares for a dawn take off Thursday after Russia launched a major airborne assault against Ukraine's industrial heartland with unconfirmed reports it had used an intercontinental ballistic missile --but armed with a conventional warhead. Photo Courtesy of Ukrainian Air Force/X

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- At least two people were injured in the central-eastern city of Dnipro on Thursday morning after the Ukrainian Air Force said the city had been attacked with a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile, marking the first use of a nuclear warhead-compatible weapon in the 1,000-day-old war. An industrial enterprise was damaged and two fires broke out in the city, said Dnipro Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak while city mayor Boris Filatov said in a social media update that a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities had been struck. Advertisement

"The boiler room was destroyed and the windows were blown out. Information about people is being clarified," said Filatov.

The ICBM was launched from Russia's southeastern Astrakhan region as part of an airborne assault between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. local time comprising seven cruise missiles launched from Tu-95 strategic bombers and an aeroballistic missile fired from a MiG-31k fighter jet, Ukraine's Air Force said in a statement on social media.

Six cruise missiles were downed by air defenses, according to the air force which did not state whether the injuries or damage were caused by the ICBM.

Traveling at up to 17,000 mph and with a range of at least 3,400 miles during which they go sub-orbital, ICBMs can be configured to deliver nuclear or conventional warheads. Ukrainska Pravda quoted sources as saying the missile deployed in Thursday's attack was a medium-range RS-26 Rubezh which has a 3,730 mile range and a maximum 1.3 ton payload.

At least 15 people, including two boys aged 16 and 17, were injured in Russian missile strikes on Kryvyi Rih, 90 miles to the southwest of Dnipro. Nine people were hospitalized including the 17-year-old boy, Lysak said in an update on his social media account.

Among those injured were a 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman who were being treated in the hospital where they were reported to be in moderate condition, according to Lysak.

"The attack partially destroyed an administration building. Two two-story residential buildings were damaged. We are clarifying the details," wrote Lysak.

Russia's reported use of an ICBM follows claims that Ukraine fired both U.S. and British long-range missiles this week after U.S. President Joe Biden gave Ukraine the green light to use Army Tactical Missile Systems to attack deeper within Russian territory.

Biden had been reluctant to sign off on Ukraine using ATACMS to attack deeper into Russian territory over fears of escalating the war.

ATACMS missiles were first used in the theater Tuesday, according to Russia. Ukraine this week also fired British-made Storm Shadow missiles into Russia for the first time, The Guardian reported, citing unnamed sources.

The report cited unconfirmed photos circulating on social media purportedly showing Storm Shadow missile fragments in Russia's Kursk region.