Reports: Mass poisoning in Laos kills 4 tourists, including an American

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- At least four tourists, including an American, have died after consuming suspected methanol-tainted alcohol in Laos, according to officials and reports.

Much is unclear about the situation, but both the British and Australian governments are warning citizens traveling to Laos to watch out for beverages tainted by methanol, a chemical that is often used in the creation of counterfeit alcohol.

Advertisement

"Several foreign nationals, including Australians, have been victims in November 2024 of suspected cases of methanol poisoning through consuming alcoholic drinks," the Australian government's Smartraveller website states. "Be alert to the potential risks particularly with spirit-based drinks including cocktails."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament on Thursday that the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 19-year-old Bianca Jones had died.

Jones' friend Holly Bowles, 19, remains on life support in at a hospital, he said.

"This is every parents' every worst fear and a nightmare that no one should have to endure," Albanese said. "Bianca's trip should have been a joyous time and a source of fond memories for years to come -- memories that she should have carried with her into the long bright future that lay ahead of her. It is beyond sad it is not to be."

Advertisement

The announcement came after the U.S. State Department confirmed an American had also died in Vang Vieng.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and providing consular assistance," a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed in a statement to The Guardian. The spokesperson would not state if methanol was involved, stating that local authorities were "responsible for determining the cause of death.

The other two victims have been identified as Danish women in their 20s.

As many as a dozen people have been sickened in the mass poisoning, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, which reported that Jones and Bowles had become severely ill Nov. 13 after drinking the night before at a bar near the hostel.

Police have told Radio Free Asia that they are investigating if methanol is the source of the illnesses.