People drive amid heavy smog on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Saturday. A weeks-long air quality crisis in northern India is being driven by industrial emissions, vehicular pollution and stubble burning, scientists say. File Photo by Rajat Gupta/EPA-EFE

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Delhi was listed as India's most polluted city Thursday as a weeks-long air quality crisis gripping northern India has shown few signs of letting up. An air quality analysis report by Respirer Living Sciences showed levels of particulate matter, known as PM2.5, were high enough to rank Delhi last among the 281 Indian cities monitored. Advertisement

The study, called Early Winter Trends Across Indian Cities, shows that 149 out of the 281 cities monitored were in the poor category or worse, and more than half of Indian cities monitored had poor air quality in the first two weeks of November as winter sets in.

"Delhi recorded an alarming PM2.5 average of 243.3 µg/m³, reflecting a 19.5% increase in only two weeks," the study said. "Other northern cities, including those in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, also reported high pollution levels, driven by industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, and stubble burning."

Delhi's air quality took an especially bad turn this week, officials said. They attribute the spike in dangerous air to a combination of cooler air and industrial pollution as the temperature drops, creating hazardous environmental conditions. They also cite lower wind speeds and vehicle emissions.

Advertisement

Despite being extremely unhealthy, India's air quality actually improved from "severe" to "very poor" over a five-day span, according to a real-time monitor.

Scientists called for a multi-front approach to taking on air pollution in India's dirtiest and most polluted cities, including stricter emission restrictions, finding alternatives to stubble burning, expanding air quality monitoring infrastructure, and working with other countries to address cross-border air pollution.

"Addressing air pollution requires a coordinated effort, combining stricter emissions norms, innovative alternatives to stubble burning, and better air quality monitoring. Clean air is achievable if we act decisively now," Respirer Living Sciences founder Ronak Sutaria said in a statement.

PM 2.5 particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, posing significant health risks, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.