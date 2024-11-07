Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 7, 2024 / 3:55 AM

Trump, South Korea's Yoon agree to meet soon: Seoul

By Thomas Maresca
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during a phone call Thursday. The two agreed to meet in person soon, Yoon's office said. Photo courtesy of South Korea Office of the President
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during a phone call Thursday. The two agreed to meet in person soon, Yoon's office said. Photo courtesy of South Korea Office of the President

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the telephone Thursday and the two leaders agreed to meet in person as soon as possible, Yoon's office said.

Yoon congratulated Trump on his "resounding" victory Tuesday, using the "Make America Great Again" slogan during a 12-minute call, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said at a press briefing.

Advertisement

Trump and Yoon discussed Japan-South Korea cooperation, the U.S.-South Korea alliance and North Korea security issues, including Pyongyang's recent deployment of troops to Russia, Kim said.

"Going forward, the South Korea-U.S. alliance will continue to be a close partnership that encompasses all areas of security and economy," Yoon said during the call.

Related

Trump expressed gratitude and the two agreed to set a date and location for an in-person meeting soon, Kim said.

Advertisement

During a press conference later on Thursday, Yoon said he has been told by U.S. lawmakers and former Trump aides that he will have "good chemistry" with the president-elect.

Questions have begun swirling around the future of the security relationship between the United States and South Korea, which grew significantly closer under Yoon and outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden.

During his previous term in office, Trump called for massive increases in Seoul's financial contribution for the 28,500 U.S. forces stationed in Korea, at one point reportedly demanding a 400% hike from then-President Moon Jae-in and dragging negotiations out for months.

Last month, Seoul and Washington reached a new five-year cost-sharing Special Measures Agreement, under which South Korea will pay approximately $1.19 billion in 2026, an increase of 8.3%. The deal, which was signed Monday, calls for Seoul to annually raise its payment in line with the rise in the consumer price index.

Trump, however, may look to renegotiate the SMA. While campaigning last month, Trump called South Korea "a money machine" and said the country would be paying $10 billion a year had he remained in office.

Analysts also cautioned that Trump may circumvent the U.S.-South Korea-Japan trilateral alliance and restart negotiations with North Korea on his own.

Advertisement

Yoon has "invested so much in the U.S.-ROK alliance but now faces a U.S. President in Trump, who doesn't necessarily value said alliance," Sean King, senior vice president and East Asia expert at New York-based consulting firm Park Strategies, told UPI.

"Yoon faces a bumpy diplomatic road ahead as Trump may go around him to reengage North Korea's Kim Jong Un while partner Japan is also in a state of political transition."

Trump held two high-profile summits with Kim and met him briefly a third time at the DMZ while in office, although Seoul and Washington failed to reach a nuclear agreement. Trump later boasted that Kim wrote him "beautiful letters" and said the two "fell in love."

At the Republican National Convention in July, Trump touted his personal relationship with the North Korean tyrant once again.

"I get along with him," Trump said in his nomination acceptance speech. "I think he misses me, if you want to know the truth."

North Korea has continued to develop its missile and nuclear programs over the past few years, with a steady stream of weapons tests and a growing military partnership with Russia.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched a salvo of short-range missiles into the East Sea, days after it test-fired a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

Advertisement

As of Thursday afternoon, North Korea had not reacted publicly to Trump's victory.

Latest Headlines

Cat. 2 Hurricane Rafael moving into southeastern Gulf of Mexico
World News // 2 days ago
Cat. 2 Hurricane Rafael moving into southeastern Gulf of Mexico
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Rafael was moving into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early Thursday after making landfall Wednesday in western Cuba as a Category 3 storm.
German coalition gov't collapses as chancellor dismisses finance minister
World News // 41 minutes ago
German coalition gov't collapses as chancellor dismisses finance minister
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday night that he has dismissed the finance minister, and will seek a vote of confidence in January, paving the way for elections to take place by the end of March.
Israel strikes kill 40 in eastern Lebanon, Beirut's health ministry says
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel strikes kill 40 in eastern Lebanon, Beirut's health ministry says
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Israeli strikes on eastern Lebanon have killed 40 people and injured dozens more, according to Beirut's health ministry.
2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest on record, EU's global warming monitor says
World News // 2 hours ago
2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest on record, EU's global warming monitor says
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- This year is "virtually certain" to be the hottest on record, according to the European Union's global warming monitor.
Australia to legislate social media ban for those under 16
World News // 4 hours ago
Australia to legislate social media ban for those under 16
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday his government will introduce legislation to ban children under 16 years of age from social media.
Country music singer BRELAND in Brazil as U.S. global music ambassador
World News // 13 hours ago
Country music singer BRELAND in Brazil as U.S. global music ambassador
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Country music artist and U.S. Global Music Ambassador BRELAND will be in Brazil this week to attend a G20-sponsored cultural summit,.
Mexican Navy seizes nearly 8,000 pounds of cocaine from boat
World News // 16 hours ago
Mexican Navy seizes nearly 8,000 pounds of cocaine from boat
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The Navy of Mexico announced Wednesday nine arrests had been made and the seizure of nearly 8,000 pounds of cocaine in the waters off Acapulco.
British police arrest three suspects in explosion killing two, including 7-year-old
World News // 17 hours ago
British police arrest three suspects in explosion killing two, including 7-year-old
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Three unidentified men in Britain were arrested Wednesday as suspects in a recent deadly house explosion that killed two people, including a young boy.
First snow of winter arrives on Japan's Mount Fuji five weeks late
World News // 19 hours ago
First snow of winter arrives on Japan's Mount Fuji five weeks late
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Winter snow has finally graced Japan's iconic Mount Fuji more than a month late, breaking the record for the latest date for snowfall atop the dormant volcano, which at 12,388 feet is the country's highest peak.
World leaders congratulate Trump on his historic 'comeback' win
World News // 21 hours ago
World leaders congratulate Trump on his historic 'comeback' win
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Messages of congratulations began pouring in from world leaders early Wednesday after former President Donald Trump declared victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris at his West Palm Beach
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. House control still in the air as results continue to come in
U.S. House control still in the air as results continue to come in
World leaders congratulate Trump on his historic 'comeback' win
World leaders congratulate Trump on his historic 'comeback' win
Harris concedes loss, urges supporters to 'keep fighting' on Democratic principles
Harris concedes loss, urges supporters to 'keep fighting' on Democratic principles
First snow of winter arrives on Japan's Mount Fuji five weeks late
First snow of winter arrives on Japan's Mount Fuji five weeks late
Australia to legislate social media ban for those under 16
Australia to legislate social media ban for those under 16
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement