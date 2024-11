Rafael intensified into a Category 2 storm as it neard Cuba on Wednesday morning. Image courtesy NOAA

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Hurricane Rafael was a category 2 storm Wednesday morning as it aimed to make landfall in Cuba, forecasters said. The National Hurricane Center said in its 10 a.m. EST Tuesday update that the storm was located about 60 miles east-southeast of the Isle of Youth and about 130 miles south-southeast of Havana, Cuba. Advertisement

The storm was carrying maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and was moving northwest at 14 mph.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, Mayabeque, Matanzas and the Isle of Youth.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for the Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus and Ciego de Avila along with the lower and middle Florida Keys from Key West to west of the Channel 5 Bridge and the Dry Tortugas.

Forecasters said the Caribbean islands should expect to be lashed with damaging hurricane-force winds, a dangerous storm surge and destructive waves.

Rafael was expected to continue to strengthen before it reaches western Cuba on Wednesday afternoon, the forecasters said, adding that it could weaken while traveling over the island nation, but is expected to maintain hurricane strength when it enters the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night.

"It is too soon to determine what, if any, impacts Rafael could bring to portions of the northern Gulf Coast," the NHC said in a 4 p.m. discussion on the storm. "Residents in this area should regularly monitor updates to the forecast."

Forecasters warn that Rafael will bring "heavy rain" across portions of western Caribbean -- including Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and portions of Cuba -- through early Thursday. Totals of between 3 and 6 inches are expected, with some areas to receive as much as 10 inches.

Flash flooding and mudslides could occur, the NHC said.

Storm surges could raise water levels by as much as 3 feet above normal tide levels in areas in the Cayman Island on Tuesday and as much as 9 feet along the southern coast of Cuba.