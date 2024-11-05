Trending
Nov. 5, 2024 / 4:18 PM

Protests underway after Netanyahu replaces Israeli defense minister

By Mike Heuer
Protesters take to streets Tuesday night after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant due to what he called a "crisis of trust" and replacing Gallant with Foreign Minister Israel Katz. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Protesters blocked a Tel Aviv highway after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Tuesday night and replaced him with Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Thousands of protesters blocked traffic, lit bonfires and erected roadblocks on the Ayalon Highway that is the main road through Tel Aviv following Gallant's firing.

An estimated 2,000 Israelis are participating in the spontaneous protest and flying Israeli flags and yellow flags that show their support for the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Many protesters referred to Netanyahu as a "traitor" and questioned how many more Israelis must die before he leaves office.

Netanyahu cited a deepening "crisis of trust" between him and Gallant as the reason for the leadership change as Israel prepares for an expected Iranian attack.

"In the midst of war, more than ever, full trust is required between the prime minister and the minister of defense," Netanyahu said while announcing Gallant's firing.

"Over the past few months, this trust has cracked between myself and the defense minister," Netanyahu said.

Israel Defense Forces under Gallant's command recently carried out successful air strikes on Iranian facilities for producing missiles, to which Iranian authorities have promised to retaliate.

Gallant responded to his firing by saying the "security of the State of Israel was and will always remain my life's mission" in a post on X.

Gideon Sa'ar will replace Katz as Foreign Minister.

Many in Israel also called for a general strike in the wake of Netanyahu's firing of Gallant.

The changes in Israel's governmental structure aren't automatic.

The Knesset must approve Netanyahu's appointees before the officially become Israel's Defense Minister and Foreign Minister.

