Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 4, 2024 / 4:05 PM / Updated at 8:51 PM

Rafael grows to hurricane strength as it heads for Gulf of Mexico

By UPI Staff
Rafael intensified into a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday evening near the Cayman Islands. Image courtesy of NOAA
Rafael intensified into a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday evening near the Cayman Islands. Image courtesy of NOAA

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Rafael intensified into a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday evening in the Caribbean near the Cayman Islands as it headed for the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said.

The National Hurricane Center designated Rafael the 11th hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season at 7:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday, locating it about 20 miles southeast of Little Cayman and 305 miles south-southeast of Havana, Cuba.

Advertisement

It was packing sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving northwest at 15 mph, the NHC said in the update.

Forecasters expect the storm to move near or over the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night. They said the Caribbean islands should expect to be lashed with damaging hurricane-force winds, a dangerous storm surge and destructive waves.

Related

Rafael may experience additional strengthening before it reaches western Cuba on Wednesday, the forecasters said, adding that it will then enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night.

"It is too soon to determine what, if any, impacts Rafael could bring to portions of the northern Gulf Coast," the NHC said in a 4 p.m. discussion on the storm. "Residents in this area should regularly monitor updates to the forecast."

Advertisement

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Cayman Islands and the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, Mayabeque, Matanza and the Isle of Youth.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus and Ciego de Avila, as well as for the lower and middle Florida Keys from Key West to the west of the Channel 5 Bridge and the Dry Tortugas.

The Cuban provinces of Camagüey and Las Tunas are also under a tropical storm watch.

Forecasters warn that Rafael will bring "heavy rain" across portions of western Caribbean -- including Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and portions of Cuba -- through early Thursday. Totals of between 3 and 6 inches are expected, with some areas to receive as much as 10 inches.

Flash flooding and mudslides could occur, the NHC said.

Storm surges could raise water levels by as much as 3 feet above normal tide levels in areas in the Cayman Island on Tuesday and as much as 9 feet along the southern coast of Cuba.

Latest Headlines

Protests underway after Netanyahu replaces Israeli defense minister
World News // 5 hours ago
Protests underway after Netanyahu replaces Israeli defense minister
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Protesters blocked a Tel Aviv highway after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Tuesday night and replaced him with Foreign Minister Israel Katz.
U.S., South Korea agree to greater cooperation on civil nuclear energy
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., South Korea agree to greater cooperation on civil nuclear energy
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Earlier this month, the United States and the Republic of Korea reached an agreement on greater cooperation on civil nuclear energy projects, the U.S. Department of Energy said this week.
France, Netherlands raid Netflix offices in tax fraud probe
World News // 9 hours ago
France, Netherlands raid Netflix offices in tax fraud probe
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in France and the Netherlands raided Netflix's offices in Paris and Amsterdam in a dual tax fraud investigation into the streaming entertainment giant.
Poland alleges 'foreign agents' plotted using int'l parcel couriers to target transatlantic air traffic
World News // 12 hours ago
Poland alleges 'foreign agents' plotted using int'l parcel couriers to target transatlantic air traffic
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Polish authorities said Tuesday that a series of parcel-borne arson attacks against logistics providers in Poland, Germany and Britain were test runs for a campaign targeting flights from Europe to the U.S. and Canada.
Britain to ban smoking in playgrounds, outside schools and hospitals
World News // 14 hours ago
Britain to ban smoking in playgrounds, outside schools and hospitals
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Britain's ruling Labor administration on Tuesday brought before parliament a landmark bill that, if passed, would prohibit by law smoking in children's playgrounds and outside schools and hospitals.
Trudeau, Modi condemn Hindu temple violence in Canada amid Ottawa-New Delhi row
World News // 18 hours ago
Trudeau, Modi condemn Hindu temple violence in Canada amid Ottawa-New Delhi row
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India condemned violent protests that erupted in a Canadian city over the weekend.
North Korea launches several missiles on eve of U.S. election
World News // 20 hours ago
North Korea launches several missiles on eve of U.S. election
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (UPI) -- North Korea fired several short-range missiles into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, just hours before Americans were set to head to the polls for the U.S. presidential election.
Israel war seriously impacts Lebanon's healthcare system, raising fear of Gaza scenario
World News // 1 day ago
Israel war seriously impacts Lebanon's healthcare system, raising fear of Gaza scenario
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Israel must immediately stop its devastating war against Lebanon -- that Tel Aviv says aims at destroying the Iran-backed Hezbollah -- to avoid the collapse of the healthcare system and spare the tiny Arab country the same fate as Gaza, Lebanese and international medical officials said.
Eight face trial in France on conspiracy, accessory charges in beheading of teacher
World News // 1 day ago
Eight face trial in France on conspiracy, accessory charges in beheading of teacher
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A trial got underway Monday in Paris of eight people facing a range of charges related to the murder of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded in an Islamist terror attack outside his school.
Mexico 'anxious' on eve of U.S. presidential election
World News // 2 days ago
Mexico 'anxious' on eve of U.S. presidential election
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Officials in Mexico and across Latin America are anxiously watching the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. Presidential contest in light of GOP candidate Donald Trump's campaign promise to "deport 11 million criminal aliens."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia Supreme Court overturns absentee ballot extension in Cobb County
Georgia Supreme Court overturns absentee ballot extension in Cobb County
S.D. farmer's fight with USDA over 'puddle' tests new era of regulatory reach
S.D. farmer's fight with USDA over 'puddle' tests new era of regulatory reach
Federal judges deny Missouri, Texas requests to block Justice Department election monitors
Federal judges deny Missouri, Texas requests to block Justice Department election monitors
Virginia company, senior executives charged with exporting U.S. technology to Russia
Virginia company, senior executives charged with exporting U.S. technology to Russia
Florida's legalized marijuana initiative fails; issue still being decided in other states
Florida's legalized marijuana initiative fails; issue still being decided in other states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement