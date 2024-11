A Netflix logo hangs on the company's headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on October 18, 2019. Authorities in France and the Netherlands raided their offices on Tuesday. File Photo by Christian Monterrosa/EPA-EFE

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in France and the Netherlands raided Netflix's offices in Paris and Amsterdam in a dual tax fraud investigation into the streaming entertainment giant. The two countries said they had been cooperating with each other on the tax fraud case against Netflix since 2022 when it quietly opened. While Netflix has not commented about the latest raids, it has said in the past that it is complying with all of the tax laws applied by the two countries. Advertisement

France's National Financial Prosecutor's Office, which specializes in high-profile white-collar crimes, is leading the probe which it said was related to "covering up serious tax fraud and off-the-books work."

Netflix also faces scrutiny over its tax filings for 2019-2021.

Netflix's Amsterdam office houses its operations in the rest of Europe, along with the Middle East and Africa.

The double raids were coordinated with the help of the European Union's judicial cooperation Unit called Eurojust.