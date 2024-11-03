Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 3, 2024 / 7:39 PM / Updated at 9:58 AM

Mexico 'anxious' on eve of U.S. presidential election

By Mark Moran
Mexico's presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum reacts during a press conference after the general elections in Mexico City in June. She was elected Mexico's first female president. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez
1 of 2 | Mexico's presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum reacts during a press conference after the general elections in Mexico City in June. She was elected Mexico's first female president. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Officials in Mexico and across Latin America are anxiously watching the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. Presidential contest in light of GOP candidate Donald Trump's campaign promise to "deport 11 million criminal aliens" if he is elected.

While considering the implications of a Trump presidency, Mexicans are also trying to navigate how a new U.S president will work with newly elected Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum, her term just a month old.

Advertisement

"It's important to remember that many Mexicans have family on both sides of the border and, as a result, are very impacted by U.S.-Mexico relations," wrote Travis Bembenek, the CEO of Mexico News Daily and who has been living and working in Mexico for over 27 years..

Trump has been sounding the alarm over illegal immigration during his bid for the White House, claiming that migrants are "poisoning the blood of our country," he said at a rally in New Hampshire, a piece of divisive campaign rhetoric that he has repeated with increased vitriol without the facts to back it up.

Advertisement

Trump has said, and his running mate JD Vance has echoed his claims, "criminal aliens are pouring across the border," despite Customers and Border Protection data that show apprehensions are at an all time low during the administration of President Joe Biden. They are close to numbers seen during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when migration crawled to a near stop.

Illegal border crossings spiked to record levels under President Joe Biden, averaging 2 million per year from 2021 to 2023. The migrants arrived in every state in the country, overwhelming cities such as New York, Chicago and Denver as newcomers seek shelter and aid.

Illegal crossings at the southern border spiked to 250,000 in December 2023, but dropped earlier this year, mainly due to efforts by Mexico to slow U.S.-bound migrants.

The upturn was largely driven by the expiration of Proclamation 10014 in 2022, which suspended the entry of certain migrants into the U-S because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

But the numbers dropped after Biden invoked sweeping presidential powers to sharply limit asylum in early June. Since then, migrant crossings have plateaued.

The Biden administration was forced to tighten its border policy and numbers have now reached levels close to what they were during the pandemic.

Advertisement

With regard to this year's election, some analysts have warned of a spike in illegal migration if Trump wins the race, scurrying to get into the country before he takes office in January and tightens border policy and begins his threatened mass deportations.

Despite Trump's harsh rhetoric on illegal immigration generally and about Mexico in particular, Bembenek is not clear on whether Trump or the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris will be the best president as far as Mexico is concerned, largely because of the important but often dicey trade relationship between the two countries.

"Former President Trump by far has had the most vocal comments about what he would do with tariffs with Mexico," Bembenek wrote." As a result, many think he would be "bad for Mexico." But the current USMCA agreement, which has undeniably been good for the country and allowed Mexico to steadily increase exports to the point of now being the No. 1 exporter to the United States, was signed during the Trump administration."

Harris voted against that deal, Bembenek said, which does not bode well for future trade agreements under the USMCA with her as president. Bembenek admitted that Trump will be harder on China with tariffs than with Mexico, which would benefit Mexico. Harris, on the other hand, may not be as hard on China, circumstances that could benefit Mexico.

Advertisement

"As much as I would like to provide a clear answer, it's really not obvious yet which candidate would be better for Mexico. There are still too many unknowns," Bembenek wrote.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Eight face trial in France on conspiracy, accessory charges in beheading of teacher
World News // 38 minutes ago
Eight face trial in France on conspiracy, accessory charges in beheading of teacher
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A trial got underway Monday in Paris of eight people facing a range of charges related to the murder of French schoolteacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded in an Islamist terror attack outside his school.
IDF says it 'eliminated' senior Hezbollah, Hamas figures in airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
IDF says it 'eliminated' senior Hezbollah, Hamas figures in airstrikes on Lebanon and Gaza
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said Monday that it had "eliminated" two Hezbollah commanders and a member of Islamic Jihad in Gaza whom it says took part in the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi erupts, killing at least 6
World News // 6 hours ago
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi erupts, killing at least 6
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi erupted late Sunday, killing at least six people and affecting more than a dozen villages, the nation's disaster management authority said Monday.
Israel notifies U.N. of end to relations with Palestinian relief agency
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel notifies U.N. of end to relations with Palestinian relief agency
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Israel has officially notified the United Nations that it was banning the organization's Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees from operating in the Israel-occupied Palestinian territories.
Moldova's pro-EU leader elected to second term despite Russia meddling allegations
World News // 9 hours ago
Moldova's pro-EU leader elected to second term despite Russia meddling allegations
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Moldova's pro-European Union leader, President Maia Sandu, has claimed victory over pro-Russian challenger Alexandr Stoianoglo in a presidential runoff marred by Kremlin interference.
Female university student arrested in Iran after disrobing in apparent hijab protest
World News // 12 hours ago
Female university student arrested in Iran after disrobing in apparent hijab protest
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A female student at an Iranian university has been arrested after reportedly stripping off her clothes in protest against the Islamic regime's strict dress code.
Spain's king, queen pelted with mud over flooding response
World News // 19 hours ago
Spain's king, queen pelted with mud over flooding response
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Angry protestors hurled eggs and mud at Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia as the couple toured the Valencia region of the country, where at least 200 people are dead following devastating flooding.
Israeli firms purportedly flatten Gaza homes; Jewish extremists steal West Bank crops
World News // 17 hours ago
Israeli firms purportedly flatten Gaza homes; Jewish extremists steal West Bank crops
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Israeli firms purportedly flattened Gaza homes while Jewish extremists in the West Bank stole Palestinian crops, earning condemnations of ethnic cleansing from civil rights groups as the war continued Sunday.
Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah leader in northern amphibious assault
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah leader in northern amphibious assault
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Saturday confirmed unofficial reports it has captured a senior Hezbollah naval leader during an amphibious operation carried out deep inside northern Lebanon.
Subtropical Storm Patty forms west of the Azores
World News // 2 days ago
Subtropical Storm Patty forms west of the Azores
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Subtropical Storm Patty formed Saturday morning in the Northern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge permits Iowa to challenge thousands of ballots
Judge permits Iowa to challenge thousands of ballots
Missionary's wife arrested over his 'brutal' murder
Missionary's wife arrested over his 'brutal' murder
Entire Oklahoma police department quits 'with great sadness'
Entire Oklahoma police department quits 'with great sadness'
Spain's king, queen pelted with mud over flooding response
Spain's king, queen pelted with mud over flooding response
Female university student arrested in Iran after disrobing in apparent hijab protest
Female university student arrested in Iran after disrobing in apparent hijab protest
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement