Advertisement
World News
Nov. 4, 2024 / 3:30 AM

Israel notifies U.N. of end to relations with Palestinian relief agency

By Darryl Coote
Israeli right-wing activists take part in a protest blocking the entrance to the UNRWA, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, headquarters in Jerusalem on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. On Sunday, Israel officially informed the United Nations that it was severing its relationship with UNRWA. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Israeli right-wing activists take part in a protest blocking the entrance to the UNRWA, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, headquarters in Jerusalem on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. On Sunday, Israel officially informed the United Nations that it was severing its relationship with UNRWA. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Israel has officially notified the United Nations that it is banning the organization's Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees from operating in the Israel-occupied Palestinian territories, accusing the humanitarian aid program of being "part of the problem."

In a letter dated Sunday but circulated online Monday, Foreign Ministry Director-General Jacob Blitshtein of Israel told U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres that was withdrawing from the 1967 agreement with UNRWA that allowed the relief agency to operate in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Advertisement

The move comes after Israel's Knesset parliament passed a pair of bills last Monday to ban UNRWA. The legislation is to go into effect in three months.

UNRWA has long been championed as the main and most important humanitarian program in Gaza, providing food and medical supplies to a region experiencing an ongoing humanitarian crisis as a result of Israel's war against Iran-backed Hamas.

Related

In the letter, Blitshtein assured Guterres that Israel "will continue to work with international partners, including other United nations agencies, to ensure the facilitation of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not undermine Israel's security."

Advertisement

"Israel expects the United Nations to contribute to and cooperate in this effort," he said.

The U.N. agency, formed in 1949 to help Palestinian refugees created by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, has long been criticized by Israel on charges of extending the Palestinian conflict.

Those criticisms have been amplified since the war between Israel and Hamas began over a year ago when the Iran-backed militia launched a bloody assault on Israel, killing 1,200 Israelis. Another 251 were also kidnapped in the assault.

Israel has accused UNRWA of harboring Hamas militants, some of whom allegedly participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, strike. UNRWA has responded by firing nine employees where evidence indicated they may have been involved in the attack. It has also launched dozens of investigations across its 33,000-man workforce, finding only 66 cases of alleged neutrality breaches, some of which have not been substantiated.

In a separate statement Monday, Foreign Minister Israel Katz doubled down on the accusations, alleging that "many" of UNRWA's employees were Hamas operatives, making it "part of the problem in the Gaza Strip and not part of the solution."

He continued by rejecting the oft-repeated statement that there is no substitute for UNRWA in Gaza, claiming the majority of aid getting into the Palestinian enclave is being delivered by other organizations.

Advertisement

"The State of Israel is committed to international law and will continue to cooperate with UN organizations and international organizations that are not tainted by terrorism for the benefit of bringing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, in a way that does not harm the security of Israeli citizens," he said.

Latest Headlines

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi erupts, killing at least 6
World News // 37 minutes ago
Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi erupts, killing at least 6
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi erupted late Sunday, killing at least six people and affecting more than a dozen villages, the nation's disaster management authority said Monday.
Moldova's pro-EU leader elected to second term despite Russia meddling allegations
World News // 3 hours ago
Moldova's pro-EU leader elected to second term despite Russia meddling allegations
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Moldova's pro-European Union leader, President Maia Sandu, has claimed victory over pro-Russian challenger Alexandr Stoianoglo in a presidential runoff marred by Kremlin interference.
Female university student arrested in Iran after disrobing in apparent hijab protest
World News // 6 hours ago
Female university student arrested in Iran after disrobing in apparent hijab protest
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A female student at an Iranian university has been arrested after reportedly stripping off her clothes in protest against the Islamic regime's strict dress code.
Mexico 'anxious' on eve of U.S. presidential election
World News // 9 hours ago
Mexico 'anxious' on eve of U.S. presidential election
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Officials in Mexico and across Latina America are anxiously watching the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. Presidential contest in light of GOP candidate Donald Trump's campaign promise to "deport 11 million criminal aliens."
Spain's king, queen pelted with mud over flooding response
World News // 12 hours ago
Spain's king, queen pelted with mud over flooding response
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Angry protestors hurled eggs and mud at Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia as the couple toured the Valencia region of the country, where at least 200 people are dead following devastating flooding.
Israeli firms purportedly flatten Gaza homes; Jewish extremists steal West Bank crops
World News // 11 hours ago
Israeli firms purportedly flatten Gaza homes; Jewish extremists steal West Bank crops
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Israeli firms purportedly flattened Gaza homes while Jewish extremists in the West Bank stole Palestinian crops, earning condemnations of ethnic cleansing from civil rights groups as the war continued Sunday.
Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah leader in northern amphibious assault
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah leader in northern amphibious assault
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Saturday confirmed unofficial reports it has captured a senior Hezbollah naval leader during an amphibious operation carried out deep inside northern Lebanon.
Subtropical Storm Patty forms west of the Azores
World News // 1 day ago
Subtropical Storm Patty forms west of the Azores
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Subtropical Storm Patty formed Saturday morning in the Northern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.
Zelensky wants Ukraine to attack North Korean troops in Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky wants Ukraine to attack North Korean troops in Russia
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants Western nations to support Ukraine preemptively striking North Korean troops in Russia instead of waiting for those troops to attack Ukraine.
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises 'teeth-breaking' response against Israel, U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises 'teeth-breaking' response against Israel, U.S.
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the United States and Israel will endure "teeth-breaking" retaliation after Israel struck military sites in Iran in late October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge permits Iowa to challenge thousands of ballots
Judge permits Iowa to challenge thousands of ballots
Missionary's wife arrested over his 'brutal' murder
Missionary's wife arrested over his 'brutal' murder
Entire Oklahoma police department quits 'with great sadness'
Entire Oklahoma police department quits 'with great sadness'
Spain's king, queen pelted with mud over flooding response
Spain's king, queen pelted with mud over flooding response
Trump 'wouldn't mind' if journalists are shot during assassination attempt
Trump 'wouldn't mind' if journalists are shot during assassination attempt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement