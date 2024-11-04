Advertisement
World News
Nov. 4, 2024 / 1:32 AM

Moldova's pro-EU leader elected to second term despite Russia meddling allegations

By Darryl Coote
Incumbent President of Moldova Maia Sandu flanked by her supporters following the announcement of the preliminary election results at her campaign headquarters in Chisinau, Moldova, on November 3, 2024. Photo by Dumitru Doru/EPA-EFE
Incumbent President of Moldova Maia Sandu flanked by her supporters following the announcement of the preliminary election results at her campaign headquarters in Chisinau, Moldova, on November 3, 2024. Photo by Dumitru Doru/EPA-EFE

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Moldova's pro-European Union leader, President Maia Sandu, has claimed victory over pro-Russian challenger Alexandr Stoianoglo in a presidential runoff marred by Kremlin interference.

"Moldova, today you are victorious," she said in a statement Sunday as it appeared she was en route to a second term in office. "Together, we've shown the strength of our unity, democracy and commitment to a dignified future.

"Thank you, dear Moldovans, at home and abroad," she continued, "Walk with pride -- you are freedom, hope and resilience. I am proud to serve you all."

The election comes as Moldova seeks to join the EU in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly 1,000 days ago. The Balkan nation, with its pro-Russia separatist Transnistria region where 2,000 Russian troops are station, has been viewed as a potential target for Kremlin aggression, including invasion.

Democratic leaders have been concerned over Russia influence in the contest. Moldovan security services have accused Russia of spending some $109 million to undermine the electoral process. Last month, Moldovan authorities uncovered a large-scale voter fraud scheme that included millions of dollars sent to 130,000 Moldovans as bribes.

During the Sunday election, Stanislav Secrieru, Sandu's national security adviser, reported observing "massive interference by Russia ... an effort with high potential to distort the outcome."

Despite the alleged meddling, Sandu received more than 55% of the vote on Sunday, according to preliminary results from the nation's election authority, with 99.77% of the votes counted.

Stoianoglo, who received 44.6% of the vote, issued a statement on Telegram as the first results were coming in, urging calm "regardless of the numbers displaced."

"Everyone's vote deserves respect and democracy means, first of all, maturity in the face of the result," he said.

As results indicted Sandu's victory, statements of congratulations were issued by politicians and foreign ministry throughout the European bloc.

"Your victory is our victory," said President Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia, who applied for EU membership on behalf of her country as Sandu did for hers.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine described the vote as Moldovans choosing the path of economic growth and social stability.

"Only true security and a peaceful, united Europe can guarantee each person and every family the confidence to face tomorrow with hope and certainty," he said.

"Ukraine supports the European choice of the Moldovan people and stands ready to work together to strengthen our partnership."

EU President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "glad" to continue working with Sandu toward "a European future for Moldova and its people."

"It takes a rare kind of strength to overcome the challenges you've faced in this election," she said.

Sandu last month won the election's first round with 41% of the vote.

Moldova mid-October also narrowly voted to join the EU, with 50.4% of voter approving accession to the 27-member bloc.

