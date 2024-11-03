Advertisement
Nov. 3, 2024 / 10:39 PM

Female university student arrested in Iran after disrobing in apparent hijab protest

By Darryl Coote

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- A female student at an Iranian university has been arrested after reportedly stripping off her clothes in protest against the Islamic regime's strict dress code.

In a video widely circulated online, the woman is seen in her underwear with her head uncovered. She is sitting near steps on campus of Tehran's Islamic Azad University before she stands and walks about with her arms crossed.

Amir Mahjoub, director general of public relations at the university, confirmed in an online statement that the student had been arrested on Saturday for performing an "indecent act."

"The motivation and reasons for this student's action are under investigation," Mahjoub said.

He later stated the student told police under questioning that she had been "under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder."

Iran International, citing a student group on Telegram, reported that the student disrobed after her clothing was torn by security forces harrassing her for not wearing a headscarf.

Amnesty International, which also circulated the video of the incident online, called on Iranian authorities to release the unidentified woman "immediately" and without conditions.

In a statement, it said that the woman had been "violently arrested" for her protest "against abusive enforcement of compulsory veiling by security officials" at the university.

"Pending her release, authorities must protect her from torture & other ill-treatment & ensure access to family & lawyer," it said. "Allegations of beatings & sexual violence against her during arrest need independent & impartial investigations. Those responsible must held to account."

Mai Sato, U.N. special rapporteur on Iran, said she was "monitoring this incident closely, including the authorities' response."

The incident comes as Iran has intensified its persecution of women, specifically through compulsory veiling in public, since at least April, according to Amnesty International, the United Nations other similar organizations.

The so-called Noor Plan encourages, sanctions and endorses human rights violations against women and girls for disobeying mandatory hijab laws, a United Nations' independent fact-finding mission on Iran said in mid-September.

The crackdown is retaliation for the Woman, Life, Freedom protests that bordered on an uprising that swept across Iran two years ago in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being detained for violating the hijab laws.

According to the United Nations, at least 551 people were killed during the first year of the protest, including 68 children and 49 women.

Mexico 'anxious' on eve of U.S. presidential election
World News // 3 hours ago
Mexico 'anxious' on eve of U.S. presidential election
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Officials in Mexico and across Latina America are anxiously watching the outcome of Tuesday's U.S. Presidential contest in light of GOP candidate Donald Trump's campaign promise to "deport 11 million criminal aliens."
Spain's king, queen pelted with mud over flooding response
World News // 6 hours ago
Spain's king, queen pelted with mud over flooding response
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Angry protestors hurled eggs and mud at Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia as the couple toured the Valencia region of the country, where at least 200 people are dead following devastating flooding.
Israeli firms purportedly flatten Gaza homes; Jewish extremists steal West Bank crops
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli firms purportedly flatten Gaza homes; Jewish extremists steal West Bank crops
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Israeli firms purportedly flattened Gaza homes while Jewish extremists in the West Bank stole Palestinian crops, earning condemnations of ethnic cleansing from civil rights groups as the war continued Sunday.
Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah leader in northern amphibious assault
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli forces capture senior Hezbollah leader in northern amphibious assault
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Saturday confirmed unofficial reports it has captured a senior Hezbollah naval leader during an amphibious operation carried out deep inside northern Lebanon.
Subtropical Storm Patty forms west of the Azores
World News // 1 day ago
Subtropical Storm Patty forms west of the Azores
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Subtropical Storm Patty formed Saturday morning in the Northern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.
Zelensky wants Ukraine to attack North Korean troops in Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky wants Ukraine to attack North Korean troops in Russia
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants Western nations to support Ukraine preemptively striking North Korean troops in Russia instead of waiting for those troops to attack Ukraine.
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises 'teeth-breaking' response against Israel, U.S.
World News // 1 day ago
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises 'teeth-breaking' response against Israel, U.S.
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the United States and Israel will endure "teeth-breaking" retaliation after Israel struck military sites in Iran in late October.
Kemi Badenoch makes history as new British Conservative leader
World News // 1 day ago
Kemi Badenoch makes history as new British Conservative leader
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Kemi Badenoch is now the first black woman to lead a major British political party after defeating rival Robert Jenrick Saturday to take the helm of the country's Conservative and Unionist Party.
5 injured during gang shooting, mass brawl in Poitiers, France
World News // 2 days ago
5 injured during gang shooting, mass brawl in Poitiers, France
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- At least five people were injured after a shootout led to a mass brawl in the city of Poitiers, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said Friday.
Police dismantle 'largest and most sophisticated' drug superlab in Canada
World News // 2 days ago
Police dismantle 'largest and most sophisticated' drug superlab in Canada
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Federal police in Canada have seized 1,100 pounds of illegal narcotics, including the deadly opiate fentanyl, during a raid at a major drug superlab in British Columbia.
