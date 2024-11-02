Advertisement
World News
Nov. 2, 2024 / 3:38 PM

Zelensky wants Ukraine to attack North Korean troops in Russia

By Mike Heuer
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Sept. 26 and on Saturday said Western nations should allow Ukraine to preemptively strike North Korean troops in Russia. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Sept. 26 and on Saturday said Western nations should allow Ukraine to preemptively strike North Korean troops in Russia. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants Western nations to support Ukraine preemptively striking North Korean troops in Russia instead of waiting for those troops to attack Ukraine.

Western nations have banned Ukraine from making long-range missile strikes inside Russia, but Zelensky on Saturday said attacks against North Korean troops inside Russia should be permitted.

Advertisement

"Everyone is just waiting for the North Korean military to start attacking Ukrainians," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

"We see every site where Russia is accumulating these soldiers from North Korea on its territory," Zelensky said in a translation of his post. "We could strike preemptively if we had this opportunity."

Related

He said because the North Korean troops are foreign troops inside Russia, they are a legitimate military target and subject to a preemptive strike.

U.S. and South Korean officials on Thursday said North Korea has 8,000 troops deployed in the Kursk-Oblast area of Russia, where Ukraine in August captured territory and maintains its hold.

North Korea has sent about 10,000 soldiers to Russia, which is training them in artillery, UAV and ground operations, including trench-clearing, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

Advertisement

"Russia intends to use these troops against Ukraine," Austin said. "That would make them legitimate military targets."

Austin said Russia is average a loss of 1,200 troops every day, so 10,000 North Korean troops shouldn't make a significant impact on Russia's military operations.

More important are the estimated 9 million artillery shells and other munitions North Korea has sent to Russia, which is about half of all the shells Russia has fired so far this year, Western analysts say.

Austin said it's also important to learn what North Korea might gain from its support of Russia.

So far, there is no indication that Russia has helped North Korea with its development of intercontinental ballistic missiles, but that might change, Austin said.

Latest Headlines

Subtropical Storm Patty forms west of the Azores
World News // 7 hours ago
Subtropical Storm Patty forms west of the Azores
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Subtropical Storm Patty formed Saturday morning in the Northern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises 'teeth-breaking' response against Israel, U.S.
World News // 2 hours ago
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises 'teeth-breaking' response against Israel, U.S.
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the United States and Israel will endure "teeth-breaking" retaliation after Israel struck military sites in Iran in late October.
Kemi Badenoch makes history as new British Conservative leader
World News // 4 hours ago
Kemi Badenoch makes history as new British Conservative leader
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Kemi Badenoch is now the first black woman to lead a major British political party after defeating rival Robert Jenrick Saturday to take the helm of the country's Conservative and Unionist Party.
5 injured during gang shooting, mass brawl in Poitiers, France
World News // 1 day ago
5 injured during gang shooting, mass brawl in Poitiers, France
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- At least five people were injured after a shootout led to a mass brawl in the city of Poitiers, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said Friday.
Police dismantle 'largest and most sophisticated' drug superlab in Canada
World News // 1 day ago
Police dismantle 'largest and most sophisticated' drug superlab in Canada
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Federal police in Canada have seized 1,100 pounds of illegal narcotics, including the deadly opiate fentanyl, during a raid at a major drug superlab in British Columbia.
Israel resumes bombing of south Beirut suburbs, kills 2 in air raids in northeastern Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Israel resumes bombing of south Beirut suburbs, kills 2 in air raids in northeastern Lebanon
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Israeli forces carried out more than 10 airstrikes against targets in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and killed two people in strikes in the northeast of the country after a Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel kills seven.
AI hoax causes thousands to show up in Dublin, Ireland, for non-existent Halloween parade
World News // 1 day ago
AI hoax causes thousands to show up in Dublin, Ireland, for non-existent Halloween parade
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Deceived by an AI-generated Pakistan-based website that quickly spread online, thousands of people turned up in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday night, lining streets for a Halloween parade that didn't exist.
Botswana Democratic Party loses parliamentary election; President Masisi concedes
World News // 1 day ago
Botswana Democratic Party loses parliamentary election; President Masisi concedes
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Botswana Democratic Party Friday lost its majority in Parliament and the presidency in national elections after 58 years in power. Umbrella for Democratic Change won majority control of Parliament.
Spain battens down amid threat of more extreme rain; death toll rises to 205
World News // 1 day ago
Spain battens down amid threat of more extreme rain; death toll rises to 205
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Spain was preparing for more heavy rainfall Friday two days after devastating flash floods killed 205 people, most of them in the east of the country with many more still missing, bringing the region to a standstill.
North Korea says new Hwasong-19 ICBM has 'matchless' nuclear attack capability
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea says new Hwasong-19 ICBM has 'matchless' nuclear attack capability
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully test-fired its new Hwasong-19 ICBM, state-run media reported Friday, with leader Kim Jong Un claiming the country has secured an "irreversible" means of delivering nuclear weapons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. to seize frankincense imports from Somaliland supplier accused of forced labor
U.S. to seize frankincense imports from Somaliland supplier accused of forced labor
Wendy's to close 140 underperforming restaurants, open similar number as year ends
Wendy's to close 140 underperforming restaurants, open similar number as year ends
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises 'teeth-breaking' response against Israel, U.S.
Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promises 'teeth-breaking' response against Israel, U.S.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will fall back one hour in most states
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will fall back one hour in most states
Jury finds Louisville officer guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Jury finds Louisville officer guilty of violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement