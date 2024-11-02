Advertisement
Nov. 2, 2024 / 12:31 PM

Kemi Badenoch makes history as new British Conservative leader

By Simon Druker
Kemi Badenoch is now the first black woman to lead a major British political party after defeating rival Robert Jenrick Saturday to take the helm of the country’s Conservative and Unionist Party. File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Kemi Badenoch is now the first Black woman to lead a major British political party after defeating rival Robert Jenrick on Saturday to take the helm of the country's Conservative and Unionist Party.

Badenoc beat Jenrick and other leadership rivals in a bid to replace former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, becoming the head of the official opposition in Britain.

In a victory speech, the 44-year-old vowed to "renew" the Conservatives.

Sunak was defeated decisively in a national election in July and the party was swept from power after 14 years running the country.

Keir Starmer became prime minister as a member of the Labour Party.

The Conservatives have now had six leaders in less than 8 1/2 years.

"It is an honor and a privilege to have been elected to lead our great Conservative Party. A party that I love, that has given me so much," Badenoc said on X following her win.

"I'd also like to pay tribute to Robert Jenrick who fought a great campaign. I have no doubt he will have a key role to play in our party for many years to come. Thank you to all the members who have put their faith in me. It is time to get down to business. It is time to renew."

Badenoc did not immediately specify what role she foresees Jenrick playing.

"It's now time for the Conservatives to unite behind Kemi and take the fight to this disastrous Labour Government," Jenrick said on X following his defeat., striking a reconciliatory tone.

During a victory speech Saturday, she said her "first responsibility is to hold this Labour government to account."

"Our second is no less important -- it is to prepare over the course of the next few years for government."

Badenoc was born in Wimbledon to Nigerian parents. She spent her childhood between the coastal African nation and the United States where her mother, a professor of physiology, lectured.

At the age of 16 she moved to live full-time in Britain, first running for office in 2010 where she placed third.

Badenoc was first elected to the British Parliament in 2017 and served as a cabinet minister under Sunank and former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

She made an unsuccessful bid to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the party's 2022 search for a new leader.

