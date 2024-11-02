Advertisement
World News
Nov. 2, 2024 / 9:27 AM

Subtropical Storm Patty forms west of the Azores

By Allen Cone
Subtropical storm Patty formed in the Northern Atlantic on Saturday. There also are two disturbances. Image by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Subtropical storm Patty formed in the Northern Atlantic on Saturday. There also are two disturbances. Image by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Subtropical Storm Patty formed Saturday morning in the Northern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.

Patty was designated as the 16th named storm of the season in the Atlantic in a 5 a.m. ET advisory.

Advertisement

Patty had sustained winds of 50 mph and was located 420 miles west/northwest of the Azores. The storm was moving east-southeast at 7 p.m. in the advisory.

There are no coastal watches or warnings.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

"Little intensity change is expected today, but gradual weakening is forecast through early next week," the NHC said. "Patty could degenerate into a post-tropical cyclone by late Sunday."

Swells generated by Patty over the next couple of days are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions in the Azores, according to NHC.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea are associated with a broad area of low pressure. Gradual development of this system is expected with a 60% formation chance through 48 hours and 80% for seven days, according to NHC.

Near the Greater Antilles, a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and gusty winds extending from near Puerto Rico and Hispaniola northeastward for a few hundred miles as a trough of low pressure. Slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days as it moves west-northwestward near the Greater Antilles. The formation chance over 48 hours is 10% and over seven days also 10%, according to NHC.

Advertisement

Of the named storms, 10 were hurricanes, including four major ones: Beryl, Helene, Kirk and Milton.

Beryl, Helen and Milton made landfall in the United States.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Latest Headlines

5 injured during gang shooting, mass brawl in Poitiers, France
World News // 20 hours ago
5 injured during gang shooting, mass brawl in Poitiers, France
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- At least five people were injured after a shootout led to a mass brawl in the city of Poitiers, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said Friday.
Police dismantle 'largest and most sophisticated' drug superlab in Canada
World News // 21 hours ago
Police dismantle 'largest and most sophisticated' drug superlab in Canada
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Federal police in Canada have seized 1,100 pounds of illegal narcotics, including the deadly opiate fentanyl, during a raid at a major drug superlab in British Columbia.
Israel resumes bombing of south Beirut suburbs, kills 2 in air raids in northeastern Lebanon
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel resumes bombing of south Beirut suburbs, kills 2 in air raids in northeastern Lebanon
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Israeli forces carried out more than 10 airstrikes against targets in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and killed two people in strikes in the northeast of the country after a Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel kills seven.
AI hoax causes thousands to show up in Dublin, Ireland, for non-existent Halloween parade
World News // 23 hours ago
AI hoax causes thousands to show up in Dublin, Ireland, for non-existent Halloween parade
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Deceived by an AI-generated Pakistan-based website that quickly spread online, thousands of people turned up in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday night, lining streets for a Halloween parade that didn't exist.
Botswana Democratic Party loses parliamentary election; President Masisi concedes
World News // 1 day ago
Botswana Democratic Party loses parliamentary election; President Masisi concedes
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Botswana Democratic Party Friday lost its majority in Parliament and the presidency in national elections after 58 years in power. Umbrella for Democratic Change won majority control of Parliament.
Spain battens down amid threat of more extreme rain; death toll rises to 205
World News // 1 day ago
Spain battens down amid threat of more extreme rain; death toll rises to 205
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Spain was preparing for more heavy rainfall Friday two days after devastating flash floods killed 205 people, most of them in the east of the country with many more still missing, bringing the region to a standstill.
North Korea says new Hwasong-19 ICBM has 'matchless' nuclear attack capability
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea says new Hwasong-19 ICBM has 'matchless' nuclear attack capability
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully test-fired its new Hwasong-19 ICBM, state-run media reported Friday, with leader Kim Jong Un claiming the country has secured an "irreversible" means of delivering nuclear weapons.
Blinken, Austin: No evidence Russia is helping North Korea develop ICBMs
World News // 1 day ago
Blinken, Austin: No evidence Russia is helping North Korea develop ICBMs
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. leaders say there's no sign Russia has helped North Korea develop ICBMs and denuclearization remains U.S. policy regarding Pyongyang a day after it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Spanish floods: Civil, military rescue effort underway as at least 158 dead
World News // 2 days ago
Spanish floods: Civil, military rescue effort underway as at least 158 dead
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Rescue efforts were continuing in eastern Spain after more than a year's worth of rainfall fell in eight hours, triggering flash flooding that killed at least 158 people and destroyed roads, bridges and rail lines.
Hezbollah rockets kill at least 7 in Israel as Lebanese PM says cease-fire could come soon
World News // 1 day ago
Hezbollah rockets kill at least 7 in Israel as Lebanese PM says cease-fire could come soon
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed in rural northern Israel Thursday by Hezbollah rockets from Lebanonin the dealiest day in months in Israel's north. It brought Israel's civlian death toll from Hezbollah rocket attacks to 39.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
Ariz. A.G. investigating Trump's rhetoric against Cheney as possible death threat
AI hoax causes thousands to show up in Dublin, Ireland, for non-existent Halloween parade
AI hoax causes thousands to show up in Dublin, Ireland, for non-existent Halloween parade
Donald Trump sues CBS News over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' interview
Donald Trump sues CBS News over Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' interview
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
South Carolina set to execute Richard Moore after Supreme Court rejects appeal
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
Fire closes Ohio River Daniel Carter Beard Bridge and I-471 in Cincinnati
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement