Subtropical Storm Patty forms west of the Azores

Subtropical storm Patty formed in the Northern Atlantic on Saturday. There also are two disturbances. Image by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Subtropical Storm Patty formed Saturday morning in the Northern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning. Patty was designated as the 16th named storm of the season in the Atlantic in a 5 a.m. ET advisory.

Patty had sustained winds of 50 mph and was located 420 miles west/northwest of the Azores. The storm was moving east-southeast at 7 p.m. in the advisory.

There are no coastal watches or warnings.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

"Little intensity change is expected today, but gradual weakening is forecast through early next week," the NHC said. "Patty could degenerate into a post-tropical cyclone by late Sunday."

Swells generated by Patty over the next couple of days are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions in the Azores, according to NHC.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea are associated with a broad area of low pressure. Gradual development of this system is expected with a 60% formation chance through 48 hours and 80% for seven days, according to NHC.

Near the Greater Antilles, a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and gusty winds extending from near Puerto Rico and Hispaniola northeastward for a few hundred miles as a trough of low pressure. Slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days as it moves west-northwestward near the Greater Antilles. The formation chance over 48 hours is 10% and over seven days also 10%, according to NHC.

Of the named storms, 10 were hurricanes, including four major ones: Beryl, Helene, Kirk and Milton.

Beryl, Helen and Milton made landfall in the United States.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.