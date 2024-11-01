Trending
World News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 11:50 AM

Police dismantle 'largest and most sophisticated' drug superlab in Canada

By Simon Druker
Federal police in Canada have seized 1,100 pounds of illegal narcotics, including the deadly opiate fentanyl, during a raid at a major drug superlab in British Columbia. Photo courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police
1 of 5 | Federal police in Canada have seized 1,100 pounds of illegal narcotics, including the deadly opiate fentanyl, during a raid at a major drug superlab in British Columbia. Photo courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Federal police in Canada seized 1,100 pounds of illegal narcotics, including the deadly opiate fentanyl, during a raid at a major drug superlab in British Columbia.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers recovered 119 pounds of fentanyl, 860 pounds of methamphetamine, 77 pounds of cocaine and 33 pounds of MDMA during the raid, much of it destined for international export, the agency said in a statement.

The raid took place in a rural area of southeastern British Columbia at what police referred to as "the largest and most sophisticated fentanyl and methamphetamine drug superlab in Canada."

"The combined fentanyl and precursors seized at this facility could have amounted to over 95,500,000 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl, which have been prevented from entering our communities, or exported abroad," police said in the statement.

Authorities also recovered almost 90 firearms, "massive amounts" of drug precursor chemicals, large amounts of ammunition, firearm silencers, high-capacity magazines, body armor, and $500,000 in cash during the operation, which was assisted by members of the Canada Border Services Agency.

Prior to the late-October raid, officials also seized an additional 683 pounds of methamphetamine associated with the super lab and destined for export.

"As part of our crackdown on the large-scale production, distribution, and international export of illicit drugs, our dedicated RCMP Federal Policing investigators have successfully neutralized what is believed to be the largest illicit fentanyl, and methamphetamine facility ever discovered by law enforcement in Canada. This is undoubtedly a major blow to the transnational organized crime groups involved, and a great step towards ensuring the safety of Canadians, and the international community,"mRCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul said in the agency's statement.

"The 95,500,000 potentially lethal doses of Fentanyl that have been seized, could have taken the lives of every Canadian, at least twice over. Not only has this enforcement action potentially saved over 95 million lives, it has also served to deny this transnational organized crime group an estimated $485 million dollars in profit."

Police arrested one man during the operation.

Gaganpreet Randhawa now faces six charges related to firearms and possession of a controlled substance.

