Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 1, 2024 / 9:20 AM

Botswana Democratic Party loses parliamentary election; President Masisi concedes

By Doug Cunningham
The Botswana Democratic part of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, seen here voting on Wednesday, lost its majority in Parliament and the presidency in national elections after 58 years in power. Photo by Joel Honore Kouam/EPA-EFE
The Botswana Democratic part of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, seen here voting on Wednesday, lost its majority in Parliament and the presidency in national elections after 58 years in power. Photo by Joel Honore Kouam/EPA-EFE

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Botswana Democratic Party Friday lost its majority in parliament and the presidency in national elections after 58 years in power.

Umbrella for Democratic Change won majority control of parliament with 31 Parliament seats according to the latest vote count Friday.

Advertisement

President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded to UDC leader, Duma Boko, because parliament elects the president.

Masisi said at a Friday news conference he will make sure presidential power will smoothly transition to Boko and his party.

Related

"I promise to do my part in building a strong country and to work with the new administration to ensure that every Batswana has opportunities at their fingertips," Masisi said, using a term referring to the citizens of Botswana.

Masisi said his party "got it wrong big time," so he will respectfully step aside in a smooth transition of power.

He added that he respects democratic processes and the will of the people.

The BDP has held power since Botswana's independence in 1966.

Boko is a former human rights lawyer.

"What has happened today takes our democracy to a higher level. It now means we've seen a successful, peaceful, orderly democratic transition," Boko said. "It's a shock to me in terms of the numbers. I'm humbled and I can only pledge to [the people of Botswana] that we'll do the very best."

Advertisement

The UDC said it will pursue economic changes in an effort to create well-paying jobs while distributing wealth to empower all citizens.

According to Friday's election results, which were not fully complete, the Botswana Congress Party won 13 seats so far while the Botswana Patriotic Front has won five.

A national economic slump with unemployment at almost 28% propelled the UDC to power in the diamond-rich nation amid a downturn in global diamond sales.

Latest Headlines

Spain battens down amid threat of more extreme rain; death toll rises to 205
World News // 1 hour ago
Spain battens down amid threat of more extreme rain; death toll rises to 205
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Spain was preparing for more heavy rainfall Friday two days after devastating flash floods killed 205 people, most of them in the east of the country with many more still missing, bringing the region to a standstill.
North Korea says new Hwasong-19 ICBM has 'matchless' nuclear attack capability
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea says new Hwasong-19 ICBM has 'matchless' nuclear attack capability
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- North Korea successfully test-fired its new Hwasong-19 ICBM, state-run media reported Friday, with leader Kim Jong Un claiming the country has secured an "irreversible" means of delivering nuclear weapons.
Blinken, Austin: No evidence Russia is helping North Korea develop ICBMs
World News // 17 hours ago
Blinken, Austin: No evidence Russia is helping North Korea develop ICBMs
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. leaders say there's no sign Russia has helped North Korea develop ICBMs and denuclearization remains U.S. policy regarding Pyongyang a day after it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Spanish floods: Civil, military rescue effort underway as at least 158 dead
World News // 1 day ago
Spanish floods: Civil, military rescue effort underway as at least 158 dead
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Rescue efforts were continuing in eastern Spain after more than a year's worth of rainfall fell in eight hours, triggering flash flooding that killed at least 158 people and destroyed roads, bridges and rail lines.
Hezbollah rockets kill at least 7 in Israel as Lebanese PM says cease-fire could come soon
World News // 22 hours ago
Hezbollah rockets kill at least 7 in Israel as Lebanese PM says cease-fire could come soon
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed in rural northern Israel Thursday by Hezbollah rockets from Lebanonin the dealiest day in months in Israel's north. It brought Israel's civlian death toll from Hezbollah rocket attacks to 39.
Russian court levies huge $20 decillion fine against Google
World News // 23 hours ago
Russian court levies huge $20 decillion fine against Google
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Russian court has court levied an enormous fine of $20 decillion against Google LLC for blocking 17 Russian channels. The Russian Google entity was declared bankrupt in 2023, so the fine likely won't be paid.
Drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals fined $500M by European regulators
World News // 22 hours ago
Drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals fined $500M by European regulators
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals is being fined $503 million (€463 million) by the European Commission for delaying competition posed by rival generic drugmakers, the company's second major financial penalty this month.
Three killed, including two children, as Russia strikes Kharkiv apartment building
World News // 23 hours ago
Three killed, including two children, as Russia strikes Kharkiv apartment building
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- An airborne Russian assault on the frontline Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight killed three people, including a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, and injured 35, regional authorities said.
European Commission investigates Chinese e-commerce platform Temu
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission investigates Chinese e-commerce platform Temu
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The European Commission opened formal proceedings Wednesday under the Digital Services Act against the Chinese-owned Temu e-commerce platform for allegedly selling illegal products and for having an addictive design.
North Korea launches new ICBM days ahead of U.S. election
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea launches new ICBM days ahead of U.S. election
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- North Korea launched what appears to be its newest and most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, South Korean and Japanese defense officials said, a provocation just days ahead of U.S. elections.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Georgia's Raffensperger calls 'illegal Haitian' video 'obviously fake'
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Sleeping passenger left bloodied after unprovoked attack on United flight
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Hackers are swiping cookies to bypass email security, FBI says
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
Montana authorities say suspect arrested in camping death initially called bear attack
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Kenneth Chesebro, lawyer in 2020 election fraud case, suspended in New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement