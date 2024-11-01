Botswana Democratic Party loses parliamentary election; President Masisi concedes

The Botswana Democratic part of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, seen here voting on Wednesday, lost its majority in Parliament and the presidency in national elections after 58 years in power. Photo by Joel Honore Kouam/EPA-EFE

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Botswana Democratic Party Friday lost its majority in parliament and the presidency in national elections after 58 years in power. Umbrella for Democratic Change won majority control of parliament with 31 Parliament seats according to the latest vote count Friday. Advertisement

President Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded to UDC leader, Duma Boko, because parliament elects the president.

Masisi said at a Friday news conference he will make sure presidential power will smoothly transition to Boko and his party.

"I promise to do my part in building a strong country and to work with the new administration to ensure that every Batswana has opportunities at their fingertips," Masisi said, using a term referring to the citizens of Botswana.

Masisi said his party "got it wrong big time," so he will respectfully step aside in a smooth transition of power.

He added that he respects democratic processes and the will of the people.

The BDP has held power since Botswana's independence in 1966.

Boko is a former human rights lawyer.

"What has happened today takes our democracy to a higher level. It now means we've seen a successful, peaceful, orderly democratic transition," Boko said. "It's a shock to me in terms of the numbers. I'm humbled and I can only pledge to [the people of Botswana] that we'll do the very best."

Advertisement

The UDC said it will pursue economic changes in an effort to create well-paying jobs while distributing wealth to empower all citizens.

According to Friday's election results, which were not fully complete, the Botswana Congress Party won 13 seats so far while the Botswana Patriotic Front has won five.

A national economic slump with unemployment at almost 28% propelled the UDC to power in the diamond-rich nation amid a downturn in global diamond sales.