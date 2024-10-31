Blinken, Austin: No evidence Russia is helping North Korea develop ICBMs

1 of 2 | A day after North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (just as in 2023, pictured), U.S. leaders say there's no sign Russia has helped North Korea develop such weapons. File Photo by Office of the North Korean government press service /UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. leaders say there's no sign Russia has helped North Korea develop ICBMs and denuclearization remains U.S. policy regarding Pyongyang a day after it test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. Russia is losing 1,200 soldiers every day in its war on Ukraine and it remains to be seen how Russia might repay North Korea for sending 10,000 troops into Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters during a press conference Thursday afternoon at the State Department. Advertisement

Also attending and commenting were South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

"You would guess technology would be at the top of the list," regarding what North Korea might receive from Russia for sending troops to help fight Ukraine, Austin said.

"It will potentially embolden them to do the kinds of things we have seen them do recently, including the launch of the ICBM," Austin said.

Austin said he met with Kim and agreed to three things.

One is to enhance cooperation between South Korea and the United States and strengthen deterrence, including in space and cyberspace.

A second is using South Korean shipyards to maintain and overhaul U.S. naval vessels to maintain a resilient alliance and deter potential foes.

The third is to continue advancing defense ties and include Japan to share information, assess threats and craft thoughtful responses.

Austin said they also agreed to strengthen maritime security and build up the capacity of partner nations.

'Ironclad commitment' to South Korea

Blinken affirmed denuclearization in North Korea remains U.S. policy instead of shifting to a deterrence-based policy if North Korea were to become a nuclear power.

"The United States has an ironclad commitment to [South Korean] security," Blinken commented. "That's especially important given the ongoing provocation by North Korea."

He said North Korea's test launch of an ICBM on Wednesday is a "flagrant violation" of U.N Security Council resolutions and North Korea should cease its "destabilizing actions."

Blinken said he also spoke with his counterpart in Japan after the North Korean ICBM splashed down near Japanese territory.

"The [Republic of Korea], U.S. and Japan ... will continue to work closely towards the goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the U.S. State Department Thursday afternoon in a joint statement with the governments of Japan and South Korea.

The joint statement says North Korea's launch of the ICBM Wednesday "is in flagrant violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"We strongly urge [North Korea] to immediately cease its series of provocative and destabilizing actions that threaten peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond," the joint statement says.

Foreign troops on Russian soil

During the press conference Thursday, Blinken and Austin said North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to Russia, where they are being trained in artillery, UAV and basic infantry operations, including trench-clearing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "pouring more troops into a meat grinder," Blinken said.

He said it's the first time in 100 years that Russia has invited foreign troops into its country and shows how badly the war in Ukraine is going for Russia and how desperate Putin has become after invading Ukraine in February 2022.

"Russia intends to use these troops against Ukraine," Austin said. "That would make them legitimate military targets."

About 8,000 of those troops are deployed in the Kursk-Oblast area of Russia, where Ukraine recently captured territory and continues to hold it.

"Ukraine's military continues to perform admirably on the battlefield," Austin said. "Tin cupping North Korea for manpower is another sign of Putin's weakness" and how badly the war has gone for Russia.

He said the addition of 10,000 North Korean troops shouldn't have a significant impact when Russia is losing 1,200 troops every day.

Blinken said China should do more to stop North Korea and Russia from engaging in aggression against Ukraine and maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Peace through alliance

South Korea is an "increasingly consequential leader" in the world, Blinken said, and the alliance between South Korea and the United States is helping to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Our alliance is continuing to do what it does best," Blinken said. "Today is another reflection of the work we are doing together to build a better, more secure and prosperous future."

Kim told the media South Korean defense ministers are discussing the situation and "complex challenges" in North Korea and its alliance with Russia.

He said South Korean leaders view the alliance with the United States as a "core pillar" for maintaining peace and security and "denounce" North Korea's deployment of troops in Russia.

"We urge immediate withdrawal" of North Korean troops from Russia and "complete denuclearization of North Korea," Kim said.

He also said it's important for the United States and South Korea to expand their alliance to include the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Pacific Island nations to develop a "global strategic alliance."

"We go together," Kim said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho said China has been "reticent about making its position known" regarding North Korean troops in Russia and the ICBM missile launch.

He said South Korean and Chinese officials have engaged in "high-level talks," but China needs to assess the level of involvement of North Korean forces in Russia and how Russia might repay North Korea for the military assistance.

"If the situation worsens, there will be a point where the interest of China will be violated," Kim added.

"At that point is where China will become involved," he said.