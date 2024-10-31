Nearly three dozen ISIS militants killed in latest U.S. airstrike in Syria

U.S. Army soldiers conduct a road march in northeastern Syria with Syrian Democratic Force members. U.S. forces conducted airstrikes in Syria on Monday, killing up to 35 militants. Photo by Sgt. Jamie Robinson/U.S. Forces/ Website

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- American warplanes attacked Islamic State camps in Syria this week, killing as many as 35 militants, the U.S. military said, amid an apparent increase in strikes targeting the terrorist organization. The series of strikes were conducted Monday evening, according to a Wednesday statement from U.S. Central Command, whose area of responsibility is the Middle East.

No civilian casualties were reported it said.

The attack is the latest in an apparent recent increase in U.S. and coalition strikes and raids targeting ISIS in the region.

On Oct. 22, two U.S. soldiers were wounded in a raid targeting ISIS leaders in Iraq, specifically in the Hamrin Mountains in the northern part of the country.

The operation consisted of airstrikes and raids on multiple known ISIS locations, resulting in the deaths of at least seven ISIS operatives, Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters last week, as she announced that the two wounded soldiers had been transported to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Four ISIS members, including an ISIS senior leader, were killed in precision airstrikes conducted between Oct. 14 and 15, CENTCOM said.



And ISIS camps in Syria were also attacked by U.S. warplanes on Oct. 11.

CENTCOM said Wednesday that the airstrikes seek to "disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize and conduct attacks against civilians, as well as U.S., allies and partners throughout the region and beyond."

"CENTCOM, alongside allies and partners in the region, will continue to aggressively degrade ISIS operational capabilities to ensure its enduring defeat," it said.