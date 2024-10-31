Trending
World News
Oct. 31, 2024 / 2:35 AM

Nearly three dozen ISIS militants killed in latest U.S. airstrike in Syria

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Army soldiers conduct a road march in northeastern Syria with Syrian Democratic Force members. U.S. forces conducted airstrikes in Syria on Monday, killing up to 35 militants. Photo by Sgt. Jamie Robinson/U.S. Forces/Website
U.S. Army soldiers conduct a road march in northeastern Syria with Syrian Democratic Force members. U.S. forces conducted airstrikes in Syria on Monday, killing up to 35 militants. Photo by Sgt. Jamie Robinson/U.S. Forces/Website

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- American warplanes attacked Islamic State camps in Syria this week, killing as many as 35 militants, the U.S. military said, amid an apparent increase in strikes targeting the terrorist organization.

The series of strikes were conducted Monday evening, according to a Wednesday statement from U.S. Central Command, whose area of responsibility is the Middle East.

No civilian casualties were reported it said.

The attack is the latest in an apparent recent increase in U.S. and coalition strikes and raids targeting ISIS in the region.

On Oct. 22, two U.S. soldiers were wounded in a raid targeting ISIS leaders in Iraq, specifically in the Hamrin Mountains in the northern part of the country.

The operation consisted of airstrikes and raids on multiple known ISIS locations, resulting in the deaths of at least seven ISIS operatives, Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters last week, as she announced that the two wounded soldiers had been transported to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Four ISIS members, including an ISIS senior leader, were killed in precision airstrikes conducted between Oct. 14 and 15, CENTCOM said.

And ISIS camps in Syria were also attacked by U.S. warplanes on Oct. 11.

CENTCOM said Wednesday that the airstrikes seek to "disrupt the ability of ISIS to plan, organize and conduct attacks against civilians, as well as U.S., allies and partners throughout the region and beyond."

"CENTCOM, alongside allies and partners in the region, will continue to aggressively degrade ISIS operational capabilities to ensure its enduring defeat," it said.

North Korea launches new ICBM days ahead of U.S. election
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea launches new ICBM days ahead of U.S. election
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- North Korea launched what appears to be its newest and most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, South Korean and Japanese defense officials said, a provocation just days ahead of U.S. elections.
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
World News // 13 hours ago
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Hezbollah's newly appointed leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, pledged Wednesday to continue fighting Israel, saying any negotiation to stop the raging war will start with a cease-fire first.
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
World News // 15 hours ago
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Dozens are dead and many still feared missing in flash flooding to Spain's southeast in western Europe.
U.S. sanctions third-party countries for helping Russia avoid sanctions
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. sanctions third-party countries for helping Russia avoid sanctions
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday it has sanctioned 275 individuals and entities in several countries for allegedly helping Russia avoid sanctions on its military industrial base.
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
World News // 18 hours ago
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday ruled that the government's not recognizing same-sex marriage was against the country's constitution, marking the second court to do so.
UNRWA head says Israel's effort to dismantle the aid agency will be catastrophic for Gaza
World News // 16 hours ago
UNRWA head says Israel's effort to dismantle the aid agency will be catastrophic for Gaza
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The head of the United Nations Work and Relief Agency for Palestine said in a Tuesday letter to the U.N. General Assembly that Israeli legislation against UNRWA will have a catastrophic impact in Gaza.
China accuses EU of 'protectionism' after it imposes hefty 'anti-subsidy' tariffs on Chinese EVs
World News // 16 hours ago
China accuses EU of 'protectionism' after it imposes hefty 'anti-subsidy' tariffs on Chinese EVs
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- China responded with anger to European Union duties on imports of Chinese-made battery electric vehicles, accusing the 27-member country bloc of "pure protectionism" that would hurt trade, consumers and climate efforts.
British nuclear shipyard fire sends two to hospital, police say no nuclear risk
World News // 18 hours ago
British nuclear shipyard fire sends two to hospital, police say no nuclear risk
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A significant BAE Systems nuclear submarine shipyard fire just after midnight at Britain's Barrow-in-Furness sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Police said there was no nuclear risk.
U.S. seeks explanation from Israel for 'horrifying' airstrike on residential block in northern Gaza
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. seeks explanation from Israel for 'horrifying' airstrike on residential block in northern Gaza
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The United States said it was seeking answers from the Israeli government following a "horrifying" airstrike on a Gaza apartment building that killed at least 93 people, with more than two dozen children among the dead.
Ottawa names India's home minister as involved in plots targeting Sikhs on Canadian soil
World News // 23 hours ago
Ottawa names India's home minister as involved in plots targeting Sikhs on Canadian soil
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Ottawa has accused Indian Home Minister Amit Shah of being involved in plots targeting Sikh separatists within Canada, a development that is expected to further fray relations between the two countries.
