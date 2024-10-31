Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 31, 2024 / 4:29 AM

China presents 'most sophisticated, active cyber threat' to Canada, security agency says

By Darryl Coote
The Canadian Center for Cyber Security on Wednesday said Chinese state-sponsored hackers have compromised 20 government networks in the past four years. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
The Canadian Center for Cyber Security on Wednesday said Chinese state-sponsored hackers have compromised 20 government networks in the past four years. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- China presents "the most sophisticated and active cyber threat" to Canada, according to Ottawa security officials, who accuse Beijing of targeting all levels of their government as well as public officials for valuable intelligence.

According to the Canadian Center for Cyber Security's National Cyber Threat Assessment report for the upcoming year, China conducts cyber operations against Canada to achieve high-level political and commercial objectives -- from espionage and intellectual property theft to repressing dissents who have fled the nation.

Advertisement

Calling China's cyber program's scale, tradecraft and ambitions "second to none," the report outlines how Beijing's state-sponsored threat actors consistently conduct cyber espionage against federal, provial, territorial, municipal and Indigenous government networks, gaining access to and comprising 20 of them in the past four years alone.

"While all known federal government compromises have been resolved, it is very likely that the actors responsible for these intrusions dedicated significant time and resources to learn about the target networks," states the report, released Wednesday.

Related

China targets networks and officials to steal information of strategic, economic and diplomatic importance to give Beijing an edge in bilateral relations, with the report noting an increase in maligned cyber activity from China following events that strain Canada-China relations

Advertisement

Threat actors also target Canadian government officials critical of China, as well as activists, journalists and diaspora communities in an effort to silence them, it said.

"PRC actors very likely facilitate transnational repression by monitoring and harassing these groups online and tracking them using cyber surveillance," it said, referring to China by the initials of its official name, the People's Republic of China.

Those in Canada potentially targeted by China are members of the so-called Five Poisons : Falun gong, Uyghurs, Tibetans and Taiwanese independence and pro-democracy activists.

As proof, the report states that China has been linked to targeting Uyghurs worldwide, but also in Canada, with spear phishing emails and spyware.

Russia, Iran, North Korea and India were also named in the report as posing cyber threats to Canada.

Latest Headlines

North Korea launches new ICBM days ahead of U.S. election
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea launches new ICBM days ahead of U.S. election
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- North Korea launched what appears to be its newest and most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, South Korean and Japanese defense officials said, a provocation just days ahead of U.S. elections.
Nearly three dozen ISIS militants killed in latest U.S. airstrike in Syria
World News // 2 hours ago
Nearly three dozen ISIS militants killed in latest U.S. airstrike in Syria
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- American warplanes attack Islamic State camps in Syria this week, killing as many as 35 militants, the U.S. military said, amid an apparent increase in strikes targeting the terrorist organization.
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
World News // 14 hours ago
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Hezbollah's newly appointed leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, pledged Wednesday to continue fighting Israel, saying any negotiation to stop the raging war will start with a cease-fire first.
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
World News // 16 hours ago
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Dozens are dead and many still feared missing in flash flooding to Spain's southeast in western Europe.
U.S. sanctions third-party countries for helping Russia avoid sanctions
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. sanctions third-party countries for helping Russia avoid sanctions
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday it has sanctioned 275 individuals and entities in several countries for allegedly helping Russia avoid sanctions on its military industrial base.
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
World News // 20 hours ago
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday ruled that the government's not recognizing same-sex marriage was against the country's constitution, marking the second court to do so.
UNRWA head says Israel's effort to dismantle the aid agency will be catastrophic for Gaza
World News // 17 hours ago
UNRWA head says Israel's effort to dismantle the aid agency will be catastrophic for Gaza
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The head of the United Nations Work and Relief Agency for Palestine said in a Tuesday letter to the U.N. General Assembly that Israeli legislation against UNRWA will have a catastrophic impact in Gaza.
China accuses EU of 'protectionism' after it imposes hefty 'anti-subsidy' tariffs on Chinese EVs
World News // 18 hours ago
China accuses EU of 'protectionism' after it imposes hefty 'anti-subsidy' tariffs on Chinese EVs
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- China responded with anger to European Union duties on imports of Chinese-made battery electric vehicles, accusing the 27-member country bloc of "pure protectionism" that would hurt trade, consumers and climate efforts.
British nuclear shipyard fire sends two to hospital, police say no nuclear risk
World News // 19 hours ago
British nuclear shipyard fire sends two to hospital, police say no nuclear risk
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A significant BAE Systems nuclear submarine shipyard fire just after midnight at Britain's Barrow-in-Furness sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Police said there was no nuclear risk.
U.S. seeks explanation from Israel for 'horrifying' airstrike on residential block in northern Gaza
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. seeks explanation from Israel for 'horrifying' airstrike on residential block in northern Gaza
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The United States said it was seeking answers from the Israeli government following a "horrifying" airstrike on a Gaza apartment building that killed at least 93 people, with more than two dozen children among the dead.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
U.S. seeks explanation from Israel for 'horrifying' airstrike on residential block in northern Gaza
U.S. seeks explanation from Israel for 'horrifying' airstrike on residential block in northern Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement