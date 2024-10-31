Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 31, 2024 / 12:20 PM

Hezbollah rockets kill at least 7 in Israel as Lebanese PM says cease-fire could come soon

By Doug Cunningham
he Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepts missiles fired from south Lebanon over the the city of Safed in upper Galilee, northern Israel Sept. 25, 2024. The Israeli military identified approximately 40 missiles crossing from Lebanon into the Israeli territory. File photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | he Israeli Iron Dome air defense system intercepts missiles fired from south Lebanon over the the city of Safed in upper Galilee, northern Israel Sept. 25, 2024. The Israeli military identified approximately 40 missiles crossing from Lebanon into the Israeli territory. File photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Seven people were killed in rural northern Israel Thursday by Hezbollah rockets from Lebanon in the deadliest day in months in Israel's north.

The IDF confirmed two rocket attacks in the Metula area killed 5 agriculture workers in an orchard. Hours later two more people were killed by a rocket in a field outside Haifa.

Advertisement

The rocket hit on Metual was described as a "direct hit." Four of those killed there were foreign farm workers. One was Israeli.

The deaths brought Israel's civilian death toll from Hezbollah rocket attacks to 39.

Related

Meanwhile, the IDF issued evacuation orders for Lebanon's Baalbek for the second day Thursday. Israeli strikes there killed 19 people, according to Lebanese authorities.

A barrage of 30 rockets launched by Hezbollah later was fired toward Karmiel and other communities in the Galilee region, but no deaths or injuries were reported.

The IDF said on X that Israel's air force "struck weapons storage facilities and command centers used by Hezbollah's Radwan Forces and its Munitions Unit in the area of Al-Qusayr, Syria."

The rocket attacks came as efforts for a cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel ramped up.

Advertisement

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said a cease-fire could come within hours or days.

"We are doing everything we can, and we should remain optimistic that in the coming hours or days, we will have a cease-fire," Mikati said, adding that he was "cautiously optimistic."

He cited the U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein who was due in Israel Thursday, expressing optimism about a possible cease-fire within days.

"Hochstein, during his call with me, suggested to me that we could reach an agreement before the end of the month and before Nov. 5," Mikati said.

According to CNN, Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi indicated to officers in Gaza that military action in Gaza and against Hezbollah in Lebanon may soon reach an end.

"In the north, there's a possibility of reaching a sharp conclusion," Halevi said, speaking of the war with Hezbollah.

He added that "if we take out the northern Gaza Brigade commander, it's another collapse.... I don't know what we'll encounter tomorrow, but this pressure brings us closer to more achievements."

Latest Headlines

Spanish floods: Civil, military rescue effort underway as at least 158 dead
World News // 4 hours ago
Spanish floods: Civil, military rescue effort underway as at least 158 dead
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Rescue efforts were continuing in eastern Spain after more than a year's worth of rainfall fell in eight hours, triggering flash flooding that killed at least 158 people and destroyed roads, bridges and rail lines.
Russian court levies huge $20 decillion fine against Google
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian court levies huge $20 decillion fine against Google
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Russian court has court levied an enormous fine of $20 decillion against Google LLC for blocking 17 Russian channels. The Russian Google entity was declared bankrupt in 2023, so the fine likely won't be paid.
Drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals fined $500M by European regulators
World News // 1 hour ago
Drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals fined $500M by European regulators
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals is being fined $503 million (€463 million) by the European Commission for delaying competition posed by rival generic drugmakers, the company's second major financial penalty this month.
Three killed, including two children, as Russia strikes Kharkiv apartment building
World News // 2 hours ago
Three killed, including two children, as Russia strikes Kharkiv apartment building
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- An airborne Russian assault on the frontline Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight killed three people, including a 12-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, and injured 35, regional authorities said.
European Commission investigates Chinese e-commerce platform Temu
World News // 3 hours ago
European Commission investigates Chinese e-commerce platform Temu
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The European Commission opened formal proceedings Wednesday under the Digital Services Act against the Chinese-owned Temu e-commerce platform for allegedly selling illegal products and for having an addictive design.
North Korea launches new ICBM days ahead of U.S. election
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea launches new ICBM days ahead of U.S. election
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- North Korea launched what appears to be its newest and most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, South Korean and Japanese defense officials said, a provocation just days ahead of U.S. elections.
China presents 'most sophisticated, active cyber threat' to Canada, security agency says
World News // 8 hours ago
China presents 'most sophisticated, active cyber threat' to Canada, security agency says
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- China presents "the most sophisticated and active cyber threat" to Canada, according to Ottawa security officials, who accuse Beijing of targeting all levels of their government.
Nearly three dozen ISIS militants killed in latest U.S. airstrike in Syria
World News // 10 hours ago
Nearly three dozen ISIS militants killed in latest U.S. airstrike in Syria
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- American warplanes attack Islamic State camps in Syria this week, killing as many as 35 militants, the U.S. military said, amid an apparent increase in strikes targeting the terrorist organization.
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
World News // 22 hours ago
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Hezbollah's newly appointed leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, pledged Wednesday to continue fighting Israel, saying any negotiation to stop the raging war will start with a cease-fire first.
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
World News // 1 day ago
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Dozens are dead and many still feared missing in flash flooding to Spain's southeast in western Europe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Police: Mother, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
Missouri battery recycling plant erupts in flames; evacuations ordered
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
At least 72 dead in 'unprecedented' flooding in southeast Spain
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
Hezbollah's new leader vows to continue fighting, but ready for cease-fire
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
Supreme Court rules Virginia can purge 1,600 individuals from voter rolls
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement