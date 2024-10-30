Trending
Oct. 30, 2024 / 1:06 AM

Several dead and missing in Spain amid severe flooding, heavy rain

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Several people are dead and others remain missing in eastern and southern Spain after it was inundated with heavy rain and hail on Tuesday, officials said.

The Western European nation has been battered by heavy rains that could persist into the weekend. Spain's AEMET meteorological agency reported that some areas received more than 100 liters of rainfall per square meter in an hour.

Videos published by Spain's emergency services on X show streets flooded, neighborhoods submerged and vehicles washed away by floodwaters

The nation's MIlitary Emergency Unit said rescue and evacuation operations are underway.

President Pedro Sanchez of Spain said on social media that all emergency services have been deployed in response to the storm and expressed concern over reports of missing persons.

In Valencia, responders have gained access to some areas previously inaccessible due to flooding, and bodies have been recovered, Carlos Mazon, president of the local government, told reporters in a press conference.

"Unfortunately, lifeless bodies have already been found, but out of respect for the families, we are not going to give any more details," he said, without specifying the number of confirmed deaths.

"We want to convey a message of calm, patience and strength."

He described the situation as "complicated" but vowed, "we will reach all places."

"We have started to rescue, we have started to access places that until very recently were inaccessible, and we continue to work," he said.

At least seven people have been reported missing, including six in Letur, according to Spain's public broadcasting agency RTVE.

