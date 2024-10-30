Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 12:01 PM

U.S. sanctions third-party countries for helping Russia avoid sanctions

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo (C), said Wednesday new sanctions on sprawling third-country Russian sanctions evasion networks seek to degrade Russia' war machine. He said the sanctions are an effort to "stop those seeking to aid their efforts through circumvention or evasion of our sanctions and export controls.” File photo by Rungroj Yongrit/ EPA-EFE
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo (C), said Wednesday new sanctions on sprawling third-country Russian sanctions evasion networks seek to degrade Russia' war machine. He said the sanctions are an effort to "stop those seeking to aid their efforts through circumvention or evasion of our sanctions and export controls.” File photo by Rungroj Yongrit/ EPA-EFE

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday it has sanctioned 275 individuals and entities in several countries for allegedly helping Russia avoid sanctions on its military-industrial base.

Treasury described the sanctions targets as "both individual actors and sprawling sanctions evasion networks across 17 jurisdictions, including India, the People's Republic of China (PRC), Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkey."

Advertisement

The State Department is also targeting Russian sanctions evasion networks in multiple third countries as well as several senior Russian Ministry of Defense officials and defense companies and those supporting Russia's future energy production and exports.

"The United States and our allies will continue to take decisive action across the globe to stop the flow of critical tools and technologies that Russia needs to wage its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo in a statement. "As evidenced by today's action, we are unyielding in our resolve to diminish and degrade Russia's ability to equip its war machine and stop those seeking to aid their efforts through circumvention or evasion of our sanctions and export controls."

Related

The Treasury Department sanctions statement said, "Thanks to the unprecedented international sanctions regime implemented by the United States and its global partners, Russia is ever more reliant on complex and expensive transnational schemes to procure critical technological and manufacturing components and machinery it needs to create its own weapons production capability."

Advertisement

In addition to the third-country sanctions, Treasury said it is also targeting "more than 150 Russian-based defense and related materiel technology, manufacturing, and aerospace companies that procure or produce finished military products or key components, precursors, and machinery that enable Russia to build or maintain the weaponry it uses against Ukraine."

Turkey-based sanction targets include Mirex Havacilik ve Savunma Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Serketi and its chairman, Turkish national Ozgur Hasan Celik.

The New Way Group Global Danismanlik Ticaret Limited Sirketi company based in Turkey was also sanctioned and allegedly has ties with Russia's GRU military intelligence agency.

The Treasury sanctions allege that the Russia-based Tool Company Gut Limited Liability Company has imported CNC machine tools and components into Russia from Turkey-based entities.

The sanctions announced Tuesday include Chinese Sinno Electronics executives Lin Qing (a.k.a. Becky Lin) and Peng Minbo (a.k.a. Betty Peng.)

Registered in Hong Kong, Sinno is a longtime supplier of microelectronics to Russian defense companies, according to the Treasury Department.

India-based Abhar Technologies and Services Private Limited were sanctioned for shipping high-priority dual-use technology like electronic integrated circuits to Russian end-users.

Indian company, Innovio Ventures, was sanctioned for sending more than 200 shipments to Russia, including electronic integrated circuits and multilayer ceramic capacitors.

Advertisement

The sanctions included the Thailand-based Bentozer Company Limited. Treasury said that company sent more than 100 shipments of equipment to Russia-based end users.

Swiss-based company ZG Optique SA was sanctioned for allegedly exporting technology to Russian company Katod, a night vision manufacturer.

"In addition to disrupting global evasion networks, this action also targets domestic Russian importers and producers of key inputs and other materiel for Russia's military-industrial base," the Treasury Department said.

Latest Headlines

Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
World News // 3 hours ago
Second Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstitutional
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday ruled that the government's not recognizing same-sex marriage was against the country's constitution, marking the second court to do so.
UNRWA head says Israel's effort to dismantle the aid agency will be catastrophic for Gaza
World News // 1 hour ago
UNRWA head says Israel's effort to dismantle the aid agency will be catastrophic for Gaza
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The head of the United Nations Work and Relief Agency for Palestine said in a Tuesday letter to the U.N. General Assembly that Israeli legislation against UNRWA will have a catastrophic impact in Gaza.
China accuses EU of 'protectionism' after it imposes hefty 'anti-subsidy' tariffs on Chinese EVs
World News // 1 hour ago
China accuses EU of 'protectionism' after it imposes hefty 'anti-subsidy' tariffs on Chinese EVs
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- China responded with anger to European Union duties on imports of Chinese-made battery electric vehicles, accusing the 27-member country bloc of "pure protectionism" that would hurt trade, consumers and climate efforts.
British nuclear shipyard fire sends two to hospital, police say no nuclear risk
World News // 3 hours ago
British nuclear shipyard fire sends two to hospital, police say no nuclear risk
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A significant BAE Systems nuclear submarine shipyard fire just after midnight at Britain's Barrow-in-Furness sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Police said there was no nuclear risk.
U.S. seeks explanation from Israel for 'horrifying' airstrike on residential block in northern Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. seeks explanation from Israel for 'horrifying' airstrike on residential block in northern Gaza
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The United States said it was seeking answers from the Israeli government following a "horrifying" airstrike on a Gaza apartment building that killed at least 93 people, with more than two dozen children among the dead.
Ottawa names India's home minister as involved in plots targeting Sikhs on Canadian soil
World News // 7 hours ago
Ottawa names India's home minister as involved in plots targeting Sikhs on Canadian soil
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Ottawa has accused Indian Home Minister Amit Shah of being involved in plots targeting Sikh separatists within Canada, a development that is expected to further fray relations between the two countries.
Several dead and missing in Spain amid severe flooding, heavy rain
World News // 11 hours ago
Several dead and missing in Spain amid severe flooding, heavy rain
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Several people are dead and others remain missing in eastern and southern Spain after it was inundated with heavy rain and hail on Tuesday, officials said.
Pentagon: Some North Korean troops already deployed near Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
Pentagon: Some North Korean troops already deployed near Ukraine
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- North Korea is sending about 10,000 soldiers to Russia to help defeat Ukraine and some troops already are deployed near Ukraine, multiple sources say. 
U.S. offers $5M reward for 1994 Panama airline bombing information
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. offers $5M reward for 1994 Panama airline bombing information
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Three decades after Alas Chiricanas Flight 901 in Panama went down and killed all on board, the United States is offering an reward of up to $5 million for information.
Suspect in killing of 3 girls at Taylor Swift-themed event charged with making ricin
World News // 19 hours ago
Suspect in killing of 3 girls at Taylor Swift-themed event charged with making ricin
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The British teen accused of killing three young girls over the summer at a Taylor Swift-themed event now faces new charges for alleged possession of terrorist training materials and producing the toxic poison ricin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
Suspect in killing of 3 girls at Taylor Swift-themed event charged with making ricin
Suspect in killing of 3 girls at Taylor Swift-themed event charged with making ricin
Germany summons Iranian ambasador after execution of Jamshid Sharmahd
Germany summons Iranian ambasador after execution of Jamshid Sharmahd
JPMorgan Chase sues bank customers over stolen money via TikTok 'glitch' video
JPMorgan Chase sues bank customers over stolen money via TikTok 'glitch' video
USA Today latest newspaper to withhold presidential endorsement
USA Today latest newspaper to withhold presidential endorsement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement