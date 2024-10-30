Trending
Oct. 30, 2024 / 3:35 PM

U.S., South Korea outline 'ironclad' defense commitments

U.S, South Korean diplomats and defense officials to meet Thursday.

By Chris Benson
The U.S.-South Korea relationship, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (R) said Wednesday, “has been the foundation of peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.” The U.S., he says, is “closely tracking” DPRK troops making their way from North Korea into Russia to aid its war with Ukraine. Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | The U.S.-South Korea relationship, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (R) said Wednesday, "has been the foundation of peace and stability on the Korean peninsula." The U.S., he says, is "closely tracking" DPRK troops making their way from North Korea into Russia to aid its war with Ukraine. Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Top U.S. and South Korean defense officials announced an "outstanding" meeting in which several global defense topics were discussed and participants "tackled shared challenges ... to deepen our friendship."

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and South Korea's Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun met Wednesday for the 56th security consultative meeting between the United States and the Republic of Korea.

At a Pentagon press briefing in Washington, the two groups outlined the "ironclad" relationship and defense commitments between the two nations, gave updates on North Korean troop advancement toward eastern Ukraine, and addressed a now-endorsed framework for expanded regional cooperation, and the United Nation's role.

The United States, according to Kim, gave South Korea its "unwavering commitment to provide extended deterrence" for defense.

The U.S.-South Korea relationship, Austin said Wednesday, "has been the foundation of peace and stability on the Korean peninsula." The United States, he said, is "closely tracking" North Korea's Democratic People's Republic of Korea troops making their way into Russia to aid in its invading war with Ukraine.

That relationship, according to South Korea's defense minister, "has overcome countless challenges established itself as one of the worlds most premier alliances."

Officials say evidence suggests at least 10,000 North Korean soldiers have made their closer to war-torn Ukraine and are being fitted with Russian uniforms and military equipment in possible preparation for battle with Russian troops against the Ukrainians.

Austin called for the north to "cease their potentially destabilizing behavior," which he said has the potential to "lengthen or broaden" ongoing military conflicts.

Kim said Russia and North Korea are "now an existential threat" to South Korea and the Pacific region.

The current movement of North Korean troops for Russian military efforts "can result in the escalation of security threats on the peninsula," Kim said.

Lloyd says he's "increasingly concerned" North Korean troops will be used in battle against Ukraine.

The "likelihood is high," he said, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin has "not achieved his objectives" or strategic goals in Ukraine.

But Russia's conventional weapon capabilities, according to Kim, "is not as formidable as we expected it to be."

Amid the pending U.S. presidential election, Kim said "the possibility is not high" North Korean actors will interfere. "There isn't a high chance. However, I believe there's a high chance they'll want to exaggerate" their role, he countered.

But "Putin will not prevail in Ukraine. Even with help from North Korea," Austin stated. "Turning to a pariah state liked North Korea's show just how much trouble [Putin's] in."

According to Austin, Russia previously singed an agreement to not provided military assistance for North Korea. But if DPKR soldiers fight on behalf of Russia, Ukraine has "the right to defend themselves" with weapons produced by America.

As such, North Korean soldiers "will be killed and wounded as a result of battle," said Austin. "This is a violation of the U.N. security agreement," he said. "This is pretty serious."

Kim's first U.S. diplomatic mission

Kim said this was his first overseas U.S. diplomatic mission.

He said that he and Austin reaffirmed how the U.S.-South Korea relationship "remains more robust than ever amid complex international security crisis."

Kim said he was critical of Russia's "illegal aggression and invasion" amid talks to "strengthen security cooperation" in the region.

Current North Korean troop movements with Russia, he says, "constitutes a violation of the armistice agreement and call for an immediate cessation of this activity with one voice."

He called for South Korea to "send observers" or an "analysis team" to look into Ukraine and he condemned Russia's military relationship with its northern counterparts. He pledged to "closely work with the international community" amid growing nuclear and missile threats by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trash balloons condemned

Kim also condemned ongoing "trash balloons" that have been sent by the north into South Korean territory, which Kim said he confirmed "are a violation of the armistice agreement" that "poses a safety threat to our people."

He said tests are done on trash contents to confirm no biological substances.

"North Korea is crossing the line" with its methods of provocation, he said.

Kim said there's "a high chance" North Korea will ask for tech transfers such as nuclear weapons, advancement of intercontinental ballistic missiles, reconnaissance supplies and ballistic missile submarines.

"I believe such chances will increase the escalation of threats on the peninsula," he said.

As for the threat of Russian war tech getting into North Korean hands, Kim stated, "I believe it is possible for us to overcome such challenges based on the robust U.S. alliance" that "secure sufficient capabilities to overcome such challenges."

Meanwhile, on Thursday both Austin and Kim are expected to join U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul for a joint summit of the nation's foreign and defense officials.

And according to DOD, Thursday's aim will be to "align our diplomatic and defense efforts, ensuring that bilateral activities are synchronized to advance our Alliance's shared values and interests."

