Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 30, 2024 / 9:04 AM

Second Japanese high court ruls lack of same-sex marriage protections unconstituional

By Clyde Hughes
A Tokyo High Court ruled that a lack of protections for same-sex marriage in Japan was unconstitutional, becoming the second high court to do so. File Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE
A Tokyo High Court ruled that a lack of protections for same-sex marriage in Japan was unconstitutional, becoming the second high court to do so. File Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Tokyo High Court on Wednesday ruled that the government's not recognizing same-sex marriage was against the country's constitution, marking the second court to do so.

The Tokyo High Court said the Japanese government's failure to protect same-sex marriage had "no rational basis" and has become a form of "legal discrimination based on sexual orientation."

Advertisement

The court cited Article 14 of the Constitution, which declares that everyone is equal under the law and a paragraph of Article 24 stating that laws on marriage "shall be enacted from the standpoint of individual dignity and the essential equality of the sexes."

Wednesday's ruling follows a ruling by the Sapporo High Court in March, which backed a lower court's 2021 ruling that the lack of sam-sex marriage protection violated Article 14.

Related

The Sapporo ruling also ruled the wording of the paragraph from article 24 could be interpreted to guarantee marriage for same-sex couples, countering the government's argument that the language excluded them.

"The degree of social acceptance for granting (same-sex couples) the same protection as heterosexuals has heightened considerably," Presiding Judge Sonoe Taniguchi said in her ruling, according to Kyodo News.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs took their case to the High Court after a Tokyo District Court in November rejected damages against the government while suggesting that the topic was one more suited to be resolved by the Japanese legislature.

The court, however, rejected the plaintiff's call for $6,500 in compensation from the government for not protecting same-sex marriage.

No court has approved financial compensation for plaintiffs in cases challenging the lack of same-sex marriage protection.

Taniguchi said in the ruling that the government could not be found liable to compensate plaintiffs as the Supreme Court has yet to rule on protections for same-sex marriage.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said during a press conference that introducing a same-sex marriage system "concerns the fundamentals of people's lives and sis closely related to each parson's view of the family."

Latest Headlines

British nuclear shipyard fire sends two to hospital, police say no nuclear risk
World News // 7 minutes ago
British nuclear shipyard fire sends two to hospital, police say no nuclear risk
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A significant BAE Systems nuclear submarine shipyard fire just after midnight at Britain's Barrow-in-Furness sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Police said there was no nuclear risk.
U.S. seeks explanation from Israel for 'horrifying' airstrike on residential block in northern Gaza
World News // 54 minutes ago
U.S. seeks explanation from Israel for 'horrifying' airstrike on residential block in northern Gaza
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The United States said it was seeking answers from the Israeli government following a "horrifying" airstrike on a Gaza apartment building that killed at least 93 people, with more than two dozen children among the dead.
Ottawa names India's home minister as involved in plots targeting Sikhs on Canadian soil
World News // 4 hours ago
Ottawa names India's home minister as involved in plots targeting Sikhs on Canadian soil
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Ottawa has accused Indian Home Minister Amit Shah of being involved in plots targeting Sikh separatists within Canada, a development that is expected to further fray relations between the two countries.
Several dead and missing in Spain amid severe flooding, heavy rain
World News // 8 hours ago
Several dead and missing in Spain amid severe flooding, heavy rain
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Several people are dead and others remain missing in eastern and southern Spain after it was inundated with heavy rain and hail on Tuesday, officials said.
Pentagon: Some North Korean troops already deployed near Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
Pentagon: Some North Korean troops already deployed near Ukraine
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- North Korea is sending about 10,000 soldiers to Russia to help defeat Ukraine and some troops already are deployed near Ukraine, multiple sources say. 
U.S. offers $5M reward for 1994 Panama airline bombing information
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. offers $5M reward for 1994 Panama airline bombing information
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Three decades after Alas Chiricanas Flight 901 in Panama went down and killed all on board, the United States is offering an reward of up to $5 million for information.
Suspect in killing of 3 girls at Taylor Swift-themed event charged with making ricin
World News // 16 hours ago
Suspect in killing of 3 girls at Taylor Swift-themed event charged with making ricin
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The British teen accused of killing three young girls over the summer at a Taylor Swift-themed event now faces new charges for alleged possession of terrorist training materials and producing the toxic poison ricin.
Two years after deadly Seoul Halloween crush, families still mourn, look for answers
World News // 17 hours ago
Two years after deadly Seoul Halloween crush, families still mourn, look for answers
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Two years after the Halloween crowd crush that claimed 159 lives in Seoul, survivors and bereaved families continue to mourn and call for answers and accountability that still have not arrived.
Hezbollah deputy Naim Qassem elected as chief after Israeli strike killed Nasrallah
World News // 20 hours ago
Hezbollah deputy Naim Qassem elected as chief after Israeli strike killed Nasrallah
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- It's been announced that Lebanon's Hezbollah has chosen among its ranks a new chief after its last was recently killed in airstrikes by the Israeli military, thus likely ending a succession crisis.
Germany summons Iranian ambasador after execution of Jamshid Sharmahd
World News // 22 hours ago
Germany summons Iranian ambasador after execution of Jamshid Sharmahd
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- German authorities summoned the Iran ambassador on Tuesday after the execution of German-Iranian citizen Jamshid Sharmahd the day before.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
Senior arrested after shooting at Atlanta Four Seasons hotel
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 115, most in apartment building in Beit Lahia in the north
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 115, most in apartment building in Beit Lahia in the north
Germany summons Iranian ambasador after execution of Jamshid Sharmahd
Germany summons Iranian ambasador after execution of Jamshid Sharmahd
Suspect in killing of 3 girls at Taylor Swift-themed event charged with making ricin
Suspect in killing of 3 girls at Taylor Swift-themed event charged with making ricin
JPMorgan Chase sues bank customers over stolen money via TikTok 'glitch' video
JPMorgan Chase sues bank customers over stolen money via TikTok 'glitch' video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement