U.S. offers $5M reward for 1994 Panama airline bombing information

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Three decades after Alas Chiricanas Flight 901 in Panama went down and killed all on board, the United States is offering an reward of up to $5 million for information.

The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday announced the reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of anyone who committed, attempted or conspired to commit the terrorist bombing in Panama.

The reward also applies to anyone who aided or abetted the terrorist bombing of the aircraft that went down on July 19, 1994, killing 21, including three U.S. citizens and several prominent Jewish businessmen.

A bomb placed aboard AC Flight 901 exploded shortly after the aircraft that was bound for Panama City took off from France Field in Colon, Panama. The aircraft crashed in a jungle about 10 miles from the airport.

A suspect identified as Ali Hawa Jamal was a passenger on the aircraft and identified as the suspect who brought the bomb onto the aircraft.

Former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela in 2018 said Israeli intelligence provided evidence indicating the bombing was a terrorist act.

The bombing happened a day after a vehicle carrying an explosive device was detonated, killing 85 and injuring 300 at the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A Hezbollah group called Ansar Allah claimed responsibility for both bombings several days later.

Anyone with information regarding the bombings can contact the Department of State's Rewards for Justice program on the Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp messaging apps at +1-202-702-7843.

All information provided by tipsters is strictly confidential with potential relocation assistance available.

More information on the reward is available on the Rewards for Justice website.

Tambiénestá disponible una versión en español del anuncio de recompensa del Departamento de Estado.