Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 29, 2024 / 11:06 AM

Germany summons Iranian ambasador after execution of Jamshid Sharmahd

By Clyde Hughes
Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives to speak at the 11th Emergency Session of the United Nations on February 23, 2023, in New York City. She slammed the execution of German-Iranian activist on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives to speak at the 11th Emergency Session of the United Nations on February 23, 2023, in New York City. She slammed the execution of German-Iranian activist on Tuesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- German authorities summoned the Iran ambassador on Tuesday after the execution of German-Iranian citizen Jamshid Sharmahd the day before.

The German Foreign Office said on X the Iranian Charge d'affaires was summoned to its office on Tuesday to explain the execution.

Advertisement

"We have conveyed our strong protest against the actions of the regime and reserve the right to take further action," the foreign office said. "Our ambassador in Tehran today delivered a demarche to the Iranian foreign minister and protested in the strongest possible terms the murder of Jamshid Sharmahd."

The office said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recalled the German ambassador to Berlin for consultation regarding the execution.

Iran's judiciary announced the execution of Sharmahd, 69, a German citizen who lived in Los Angeles and was sentenced to death on disputed terror charges after he was abducted in Dubain in 2020.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke out against the execution of Sharmahd on social media.

"The execution of Jamshid Sharmahd by the Iranian regime is a scandal that I condemn in the strongest possible terms," Sholz said.

Gazelle Sharmahd, the daughter of Sharmahd, said she called on Germany and the United States to get involved in freeing her father, prior to the execution. She said the family felt both countries did not do enough to free him.

Advertisement

Baerbock defended Germany's effort to quietly free Sharmahd.

"We have campaigned tirelessly for Jamshid Sharmahd and sent a high-ranking team from the foreign office to Tehran on several occasions," Baerbock said, according to The Guardian. "We have repeatedly made it clear to Tehran that the execution of a German citizen will have serious consequences."

Latest Headlines

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 115, most in apartment building in Beit Lahia in the north
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 115, most in apartment building in Beit Lahia in the north
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Israeli strikes killed at least 115 people across Gaza on Tuesday morning, 109 of them in an airstrike on a residential building in the north, according to officials from the Hamas-run local government.
Duterte tells Philippines war on drugs probe he ran death squad
World News // 3 hours ago
Duterte tells Philippines war on drugs probe he ran death squad
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte testified before a Senate investigation into his so-called "war on drugs" that he oversaw a death squad while he was mayor of the southern city of Davao made up of "gangsters."
Iran executes German-Iranian dissident, U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd
World News // 14 hours ago
Iran executes German-Iranian dissident, U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Iran has executed German-Iranian prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd after he was accused of leading a U.S.-based terror group and convicted on disputed terror charges.
Britain sanctions Putin-linked figures, Russian PR agencies for 'destabilizing' Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Britain sanctions Putin-linked figures, Russian PR agencies for 'destabilizing' Ukraine
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced a series of new sanctions on three high-level Russian society figures and agencies of Russia allegedly trying to "undermine and destabilize" Ukrainian democracy.
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Monday executed a series of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanese territory while Spain has committed to humanitarian aid for Lebanese civilians.
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
World News // 1 day ago
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Volkswagen told its work council on Monday that the company is contemplating closing three plants in Germany and reducing its workforce in other locations.
Election shock: Japan's ruling LDP coalition loses grip on lower house majority
World News // 1 day ago
Election shock: Japan's ruling LDP coalition loses grip on lower house majority
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- In a significant political upset, Japan's Liberal Democratic Party coalition failed to secure the 233 seats required to maintain its majority in the country's lower house in Sunday's general election.
U.N. Climate Change agency says national emissions cutting plans way short of what's needed
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. Climate Change agency says national emissions cutting plans way short of what's needed
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Countries' national plans to tackle climate change are nowhere near what is required to prevent the warming of the Earth from ruining every economy and destroying the lives and livelihoods of their citizens, the United N
British regulators fines Wise co-founder $454,000 for failure to report tax filing issue
World News // 1 day ago
British regulators fines Wise co-founder $454,000 for failure to report tax filing issue
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The billionaire co-founder of the money transfer firm Wise was hit with a $454,000 fine in Britain for failing to report an issue with his tax filings.
Russia-leaning Georgia Dream party wins elections; pro-EU opposition refuses to concede
World News // 1 day ago
Russia-leaning Georgia Dream party wins elections; pro-EU opposition refuses to concede
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The ruling Russia-leaning Georgia Dream Party claimed victory in elections over the weekend in the former Soviet satellite, bringing cries of stolen results from pro-Western opposition groups on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran executes German-Iranian dissident, U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd
Iran executes German-Iranian dissident, U.S. resident Jamshid Sharmahd
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
TGI Fridays bankruptcy rumors persist as chain closes 50 stores
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Ballot box fires in Washington, Oregon destroy hundreds of ballots
Jeff Bezos defends decision for Washington Post to end presidential endorsements
Jeff Bezos defends decision for Washington Post to end presidential endorsements
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement