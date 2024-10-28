Advertisement
Oct. 28, 2024 / 4:22 AM

Jailed Iranian Nobel Peace laureate hospitalized, her foundation says

By Darryl Coote
Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi speaks during the first-ever conference on human rights violations at the Human Rights Centre in Teheran, Iran, January 17, 2005. Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6, 2023, while in Evin Prison. On Sunday, the Free Narges Coalition announced that she has been moved to the hospital. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE
Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi speaks during the first-ever conference on human rights violations at the Human Rights Centre in Teheran, Iran, January 17, 2005. Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6, 2023, while in Evin Prison. On Sunday, the Free Narges Coalition announced that she has been moved to the hospital. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Iranian authorities hospitalized imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi over the weekend, following international pressure on Tehran to provide the human rights activist with much-needed medical care.

"Narges Mohammadi is finally hospitalized," the Free Narges Coalition announced in a statement Sunday.

"These nine weeks of delay, along with the long years of imprisonment & solitary confinement have caused serious harm to Narges' health, requiring an extended long course of medical attention."

Mohammadi has been held in Iran's notorious Evin Prison since 2021, and her move to the hospital comes as the Free Narges Coalition and other activities have warned that she has been in "a critically dangerous physical state" for weeks and was in urgent need of medical care.

According to the coalition, she suffers from heart problems, and a mid-September medical evaluation showed the main artery of her heart, which had been stented in 2021, has developed serious complications. A mass in her right breast also requires urgent examination, the coalition said.

Following the announcement of her transfer, 241 activists issued a statement calling on the international community to exert pressure on Iran to ensure Mohammadi receives the medical attention she needs.

They described her lack of medical attention and the delay of her transfer as an indication of the Iranian regime's pursuit of imposing a so-called silent death on the human rights defender.

"We warn that Narges Mohammadi's life and health are in grave danger, and the officials of the Islamic Republic's security and judicial systems bear direct responsibility for any tragic outcomes related to these delays in her care," the activists said.

"Narges Mohammadi's life should not be sacrificed for the oppressive and vengeful policies of Islamic Republic government. Judicial and security officials are obligated to respect her human rights and protect her health."

Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times and has been sentenced to more than 32 years' imprisonment.

She is currently serving a 13-year sentence on charges related to her activism for human and women's rights. Her sentence also includes 154 lashes.

On Oct. 19, an additional six months were added to her sentence on charges related to her protest against the Aug. 6 execution of a protester.

Mohammadi, was in prison when she received the Nobel Peace Prize, was at the forefront of mass women-led protests in Iran in 2022, sparked by the police killing of of Mahsa Amini.

