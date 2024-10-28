Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 28, 2024 / 6:15 PM

Britain sanctions Putin-linked figures, Russian PR agencies for 'destabilizing' Ukraine

By Chris Benson
Monday’s sanctions “send a clear message,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement released by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office. “We will not tolerate your lies and interference, and we are coming after you.” Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Monday’s sanctions “send a clear message,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement released by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office. “We will not tolerate your lies and interference, and we are coming after you.” Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The British government announced on Monday a series of new sanctions on three high-level Russian society figures and agencies of Russia allegedly trying to "undermine and destabilize" Ukrainian democracy.

Monday's sanctions "send a clear message," British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement released by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office. "We will not tolerate your lies and interference, and we are coming after you."

Advertisement

The United States applauded the move.

The FCDO said it targeted the Russian public relations "Social Design Agency" along with its counterparts Structura National Technologies and ANO DIALOG.

Related

In addition, it also targets SDA founder Ilya Andreevich Gambashidze and its project director, Andrey Naumovich Perla. Along with Structura owner and SDA's CEO Nikolay Aleksandrovich Tupikin.

Britain alleges the PR firms were responsible for a "vast malign online network" that is commonly known as "Doppelganger."

It's alleged the crew lead content creation for things like fake social media posts, counterfeit documents and deepfake material that "has been pushed out to audiences in English, German and French through a complex online network," according to Britain's FCDO.

Lammy, who assumed the role in July following the Labor Party's landslide parliamentary victory that saw its return to power after more than a decade, said Russian President Vladimir Putin is "so desperate" to undermine European support for Ukraine that "he is now resorting to clumsy, ineffective efforts to try and stoke unrest," he added.

Advertisement

Britain contends the SDA crafted a web of at least 120 websites "spoofing existing news and government websites," it's alleged.

Meanwhile, the United States says it "welcomes" Britain's new set of sanctions.

According to the British government, multiple nations and entities have joined in calling-out SDA's "underhand activity" globally including the United States, France, Germany, Australia and the European External Action Service.

"An open, free, and fact-based information environment is central to a well-functioning democratic society," read part of a statement by a U.S. State Department spokesperson.

When "malign actors" working as tools of the Kremlin exploit and undermine that environment, according to DOS, "democracies must respond."

Latest Headlines

At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
World News // 10 hours ago
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The Israeli military on Monday executed a series of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanese territory while Spain has committed to humanitarian aid for Lebanese civilians.
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
World News // 7 hours ago
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Volkswagen told its work council on Monday that the company is contemplating closing three plants in Germany and reducing its workforce in other locations.
Election shock: Japan's ruling LDP coalition loses grip on lower house majority
World News // 7 hours ago
Election shock: Japan's ruling LDP coalition loses grip on lower house majority
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- In a significant political upset, Japan's Liberal Democratic Party coalition failed to secure the 233 seats required to maintain its majority in the country's lower house in Sunday's general election.
U.N. Climate Change agency says national emissions cutting plans way short of what's needed
World News // 8 hours ago
U.N. Climate Change agency says national emissions cutting plans way short of what's needed
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Countries' national plans to tackle climate change are nowhere near what is required to prevent the warming of the Earth from ruining every economy and destroying the lives and livelihoods of their citizens, the United N
British regulators fines Wise co-founder $454,000 for failure to report tax filing issue
World News // 8 hours ago
British regulators fines Wise co-founder $454,000 for failure to report tax filing issue
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The billionaire co-founder of the money transfer firm Wise was hit with a $454,000 fine in Britain for failing to report an issue with his tax filings.
Russia-leaning Georgia Dream party wins elections; pro-EU opposition refuses to concede
World News // 11 hours ago
Russia-leaning Georgia Dream party wins elections; pro-EU opposition refuses to concede
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The ruling Russia-leaning Georgia Dream Party claimed victory in elections over the weekend in the former Soviet satellite, bringing cries of stolen results from pro-Western opposition groups on Sunday.
Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Russia has begun sending North Korean troops to a frontline area in unmarked civilian trucks, Kyiv's military intelligence said, as concerns mount over Pyongyang's involvement in Moscow's war against Ukraine.
Japan's LDP will try to stay in power despite election losses
World News // 9 hours ago
Japan's LDP will try to stay in power despite election losses
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's Liberal Democratic Party is looking to make policy deals short of expanding its ruling coalition after the ruling party was crushed in weekend elections where they lost their majority.
Jailed Iranian Nobel Peace laureate hospitalized, her foundation says
World News // 14 hours ago
Jailed Iranian Nobel Peace laureate hospitalized, her foundation says
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Iranian authorities hospitalized imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi over the weekend, following international pressure on Tehran to provide the human rights activist with much-needed medical care.
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
World News // 17 hours ago
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A woman missing for almost two weeks in Australia's Snowy Mountains region was found alive Sunday, suffering from exposure and a snake bite, local authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
Ukraine: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
At least 7 killed, 17 injured in strikes on Tyre as Israeli military maintains pressure on Lebanon
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
Volkswagen pitches closure of three plants, layoffs
McDonald's Quarter Pounder to return to menu after testing negative for E. coli
McDonald's Quarter Pounder to return to menu after testing negative for E. coli
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement