World News
Oct. 28, 2024 / 5:06 AM

Russia transporting North Korean troops to front line in civilian trucks: Ukraine

By Thomas Maresca
Russia has begun transporting North Korean troops to the frontline of its war against Ukraine, Kyiv's military intelligence said Sunday. The two regimes have grown closer since Russia's invasion, including a summit last September in Russia between President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. File Photo by KCNA/ UPI
Russia has begun transporting North Korean troops to the frontline of its war against Ukraine, Kyiv's military intelligence said Sunday. The two regimes have grown closer since Russia's invasion, including a summit last September in Russia between President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. File Photo by KCNA/ UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Russia has begun sending North Korean troops to a frontline area in unmarked civilian trucks, Kyiv's military intelligence said, as concerns mount over Pyongyang's involvement in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Russian police stopped a truck with civilian license plates carrying North Korean soldiers, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said Sunday, citing intercepted audio.

"The driver, who was driving reinforcements from the DPRK in a trailer, did not have a combat order," the report said, using the official acronym for North Korea. The truck was later permitted to continue along a highway that runs from Voronezh to the southwestern region of Kursk, where Ukrainian forces have occupied hundreds of square miles since August.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that North Korean troops may join the battle against Ukraine "in a matter of days."

"Ukraine could soon be forced to fight North Korean troops in Europe," Zelensky said in a post on X.

Last week, Seoul and Washington confirmed that the North has dispatched at least 3,000 soldiers to eastern Russia this month, where they are being trained.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that the deployment of North Korean troops was "highly concerning," adding that they would be "fair game" on the battlefield.

Seoul's National Intelligence Service said last week that the North plans to send around 10,000 troops by December. Pyongyang has already supplied more than 13,000 containers of artillery, missiles, anti-tank rockets and other deadly weapons to Russia on more than 70 occasions since August last year, the NIS said.

Russia and North Korea have drawn closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the two regimes signing a mutual defense pact in June.

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang have given clear answers about the deployment of North Korean troops. On Friday, the North's Foreign Ministry said that it "does not feel the need to confirm" the reports of troops being dispatched, but argued such a move would not violate international law.

"If there is such a thing that the world media is talking about, I think it will be an act conforming with the regulations of international law," Vice Foreign Ministry Kim Jong Gyu said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also gave a non-denial answer when asked last week about satellite images of North Korean troops in Russia.

"Images are a serious thing," Putin said during a press conference at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Thursday. "If there are images, then they reflect something."

South Korea has provided humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine but has so far refrained from directly supplying weapons. President Yoon Suk Yeol said last week, however, that Seoul would not "sit idle" in response to the North's deployment of troops.

"If North Korea dispatches special forces to the Ukraine war, we will provide support to Ukraine step by step and consider taking necessary measures for the security of the Korean Peninsula," Yoon said at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Seoul.

"We have adhered to a principle of not directly supplying lethal weapons, but we can review this more flexibly depending on North Korean military activities," Yoon said.

Latest Headlines

Jailed Iranian Nobel Peace laureate hospitalized, her foundation says
World News // 44 minutes ago
Jailed Iranian Nobel Peace laureate hospitalized, her foundation says
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Iranian authorities hospitalized imprisoned Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi over the weekend, following international pressure on Tehran to provide the human rights activist with much-needed medical care.
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
World News // 3 hours ago
Woman missing in Australia's Snowy Mountains found alive but injured
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A woman missing for almost two weeks in Australia's Snowy Mountains region was found alive Sunday, suffering from exposure and a snake bite, local authorities said.
Japan's ruling party appears set to lose majority
World News // 14 hours ago
Japan's ruling party appears set to lose majority
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's longtime ruling party appears set to be voted out of power in the lower house of the Diet following Sunday elections, which would be a blow to new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, public broadcaster NHK announced.
Khamenei urges world to stand against Israel 'war crimes'; Netanyahu says 'we kept our promise'
World News // 18 hours ago
Khamenei urges world to stand against Israel 'war crimes'; Netanyahu says 'we kept our promise'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei made first comments Sunday since Israel's missile attack, urging the world to stand against Israel's "war crimes." Israel Prime Minister said we kept "promise" on strike.
Bolivian ex-president says his car was fired on during assassination attempt
World News // 17 hours ago
Bolivian ex-president says his car was fired on during assassination attempt
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Evo Morales, the former president of Bolivia, said Sunday that four masked men fired on his car as he was headed to a church event.
Israel targets Iran's military sites in retaliatory strikes
World News // 1 day ago
Israel targets Iran's military sites in retaliatory strikes
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday morning said it concluded retaliatory strikes on Iran that lasted four hours and were focused on military targets.
Three dead in Australia after mid-air collision over Sydney
World News // 1 day ago
Three dead in Australia after mid-air collision over Sydney
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Three people are dead in Australia after a mid-air collision between two small aircraft over Sydney Saturday morning.
Sundanese rebel group kills at least 120 in deadliest civil conflict
World News // 1 day ago
Sundanese rebel group kills at least 120 in deadliest civil conflict
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- More than 120 people were killed and 200 more wounded after a paramilitary group in Sudan attacked a rural village, the deadliest in the 18-month conflict.
Tropical Storm Trami's death toll rises to 126 in the Philippines
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Trami's death toll rises to 126 in the Philippines
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Trami has killed at least 126 and displaced 500,000 due to flooding and landslides in the northern Philippines Thursday and Friday.
2 mining firms reach $30B settlement over 2015 Brazilian mine collapse
World News // 1 day ago
2 mining firms reach $30B settlement over 2015 Brazilian mine collapse
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Two international mining corporations have finalized a $30 billion settlement with the Brazilian government over a deadly dam collapse in 2015 that remains the worst environmental disaster in the country's history.
