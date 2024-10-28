Advertisement
World News
Oct. 28, 2024 / 9:07 AM

Japan's LDP will try to stay in power despite election losses

By Clyde Hughes
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers a policy speech during the Lower House's plenary session at the National Diet in Tokyo on October 4. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers a policy speech during the Lower House's plenary session at the National Diet in Tokyo on October 4. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Japan's Liberal Democratic Party is looking to make policy deals short of expanding its ruling coalition after the ruling party was crushed in weekend elections where they lost their majority.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said for now he would consider taking in policy ideas from the Democratic Party for the People, which turned out to be the biggest winner in Sunday's elections. Ishiba said he may seek policy-by-policy deals to help prevent governmental gridlock.

Ishiba had pushed for intraparty unity in earlier comments Monday to the Liberal Democrats. He has been the leader of the party for about a month. The first test of LDP's resolve will come next month in a parliamentary session where the body will select the next prime minister.

So far, the opposition parties have rejected the idea of joining the current ruling coalition, which could bring chaos in who would become the country's leader.

"We have received an exceptionally harsh judgment from the public," Ishiba said, according to NHK News. "It is deeply regrettable that our LDP, along with our coalition partner Komeito, has lost many valued members. We must humbly and solemnly accept this outcome, reflect sincerely, and work toward a complete renewal of our party."

The LDP won 191 seats with Komeito 24 for 233 spots, a loss of 14 seats in the election. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which won 148 seats, said it is planning on forming its coalition to challenge the Liberal Democrats.

The Liberal Democrats faced a double whammy of a poor economy and high inflation, which sent its popularity tumbling. The former Prime Minister failed to stem the tide by replacing some cabinet members to regain unity.

