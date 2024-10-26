Advertisement
World News
Oct. 26, 2024 / 1:00 PM

Northern Ireland man sentenced for West Virginia girl's suicide, other offenses

By Mike Heuer
Photo by Activedia/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/en/law-justice-court-judge-legal-1063249/
Photo by Activedia/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/en/law-justice-court-judge-legal-1063249/

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Alexander McCartney is sentenced to life in prison for the manslaughter death of a West Virginia girl he "catfished" on a mobile messaging app and other offenses, including blackmail.

McCartney, 26, of County Armagh in Northern Ireland, pleaded guilty Friday to 185 charges related to years of catfishing young girls online and via messaging apps, including 58 attempts to blackmail his victims.

Advertisement

McCartney created fake profiles that indicated he was a young girl and used social media to target up to 3,500 victims in more than 30 countries who were between ages 10 and 16.

He entered a guilty plea to a manslaughter charge arising from the death of a 12-year-old West Virginia girl who committed suicide in 2018 when targeted by McCartney.

Related

Belfast Crown Court Justice John O'Hara on Friday sentenced McCartney to life in prison with no possibility of parole for at least 20 years.

McCartney "used social media on an industrial scale to inflict such terrible and catastrophic damage on young girls," O'Hara said while sentencing McCartney on Friday.

Among his victims was the West Virginia girl, whom McCartney targeted on Snapchat and who committed suicide in May 2018.

Advertisement

The girl's father, Ben Thomas, was a U.S. Army veteran and committed suicide 18 months after his daughter took her life.

McCartney also was convicted for multiple offenses in which he caused children to engage in sexual activities and sexual communication with a child.

He also pleaded guilty to 58 blackmail charges and possessing indecent images of children from 2013 through 2019.

O'Hara called McCartney's offenses "sexploitation" that involved "sadism and depravity," which necessitated the life sentence that typically is only given upon murder convictions.

The judge also said McCartney continued to commit offenses while he was awaiting trial and free on bail.

Police first searched McCartney's home in January 2016 and was arrested in July 2019, but he continued his activities, which "got worse and worse," O'Hara said.

"I find it hard to think of a sexual deviant who poses more risk than this defendant," O'Hara said.

McCartney claimed he was subjected to online abuse while a teenager, but O'Hara dismissed the claim while sentencing McCartney.

Police said McCartney primarily used Snapchat, Instagram and Kik to create fake online profiles to catfish his victims and trick them into sending him sexual images of themselves.

After receiving the images, McCartney revealed his real identity and threatened to send images to his victims' friends and family.

Advertisement

He also made some of his victims involve their younger siblings or pets and often targeted young girls who were gay or who questioned their sexuality.

He told one victim he had her address and would send people to rape her if she didn't do as he said.

Latest Headlines

Israel targets Iran's military sites in retaliatory strikes
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel targets Iran's military sites in retaliatory strikes
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday morning said it concluded retaliatory strikes on Iran that lasted several hours and were focused on military targets.
2 mining firms reach $30B settlement over 2015 Brazilian mine collapse
World News // 5 minutes ago
2 mining firms reach $30B settlement over 2015 Brazilian mine collapse
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Two international mining corporations have finalized a $30 billion settlement with the Brazilian government over a deadly dam collapse in 2015 that remains the worst environmental disaster in the country's history.
10 Iranian border guards killed by unknown attackers
World News // 1 hour ago
10 Iranian border guards killed by unknown attackers
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Ten Iranian border guards were killed Saturday in the southeast part of the country by unknown attackers, state media reported.
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
World News // 15 hours ago
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- In the lead-up to his election, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba floated the idea of an "Asian NATO" to deter the increasing aggressiveness of China in the Asia-Pacific region.
Polish radio station's move to replace journalists with AI bots sparks backlash
World News // 17 hours ago
Polish radio station's move to replace journalists with AI bots sparks backlash
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Polish radio station that replaced its human journalists with a trio of artificial intelligence-generated avatars to compile the news has sparked a backlash from reporters and skepticism from the government.
U.S., South Korea, Japan voice 'grave concern' over North Korean troops in Russia
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S., South Korea, Japan voice 'grave concern' over North Korean troops in Russia
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his counterparts from Japan and South Korea on Friday issued a joint statement voicing "grave concern" over North Korea's move sending soldiers to Russia.
Israeli military kills at least 38 Palestinians in Khan Younis, raids hospital
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli military kills at least 38 Palestinians in Khan Younis, raids hospital
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Israeli strikes around dawn Friday in Gaza's Khan Younis area killed at least 38 Palestinians, according to a Friday statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. Dozens more were wounded.
King Charles III acknowledges 'painful past,' does not endorse reparations for royal slavery profiteering
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III acknowledges 'painful past,' does not endorse reparations for royal slavery profiteering
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- King Charles III Thursday acknowledged a painful past of Britain and the royal family's profiting from human slavery, but did not support financial reparations payments at a Samoan summit of Commonwealth leaders.
3 journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on press compound in southern Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
3 journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on press compound in southern Lebanon
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike on a compound in south-eastern Lebanon killed three journalists Friday and injured three other people, according to their news organizations and health officials.
Thames Water secures $3.9B loan to keep it afloat through October 2025
World News // 1 day ago
Thames Water secures $3.9B loan to keep it afloat through October 2025
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Britain's embattled Thames Water, the country's largest water utility, announced Friday it had secured a $3.9 billion line of credit, access to cash reserves and extensions on its debt to keep it afloat for the next year
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
CBP warns travelers about prohibited produce ahead of Halloween, Day of the Dead
CBP warns travelers about prohibited produce ahead of Halloween, Day of the Dead
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement