Advertisement
World News
Oct. 26, 2024 / 2:26 PM

Sundanese rebel group kills at least 120 in deadliest civil conflict

By Simon Druker
More than 120 people were killed and 200 more wounded after a paramilitary group in Sudan attacked a rural village Friday, the deadliest attack so far in the 18-month civil conflict. File Photo by Sudanese Armed Forces/UPI
More than 120 people were killed and 200 more wounded after a paramilitary group in Sudan attacked a rural village Friday, the deadliest attack so far in the 18-month civil conflict. File Photo by Sudanese Armed Forces/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- More than 120 people were killed and 200 more wounded after a paramilitary group in Sudan attacked a rural village, the deadliest in the 18-month conflict.

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces or RSF carried out the random attacks, reportedly against civilians in the village of al-Seraiha in Sudan's al-Gezira State Friday.

Advertisement

State officials said Saturday at least 240 people had been injured during the attack.

Local media reported heavily-armed RSF soldiers opened fire indiscriminately against unarmed villagers. Approximately 150 other people have been detained by RSF forces.

Related

Over the course of the conflict, the RSF has taken control of large parts of the Northeast African country as it clashes with the Sudanese Armed Forces.

Earlier this month, the United States sanctioned a senior RSF leader, accusing him of acquiring and distributing weapons to militia groups, furthering the bloody civil war.

On Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Sudanese Armed Forces weapon procurement director Mirghani Idris Suleiman.

The Treasury accused Suleiman of "perpetuating violence, and prolonging the fighting in Sudan."

The civil conflict erupted in August 2023 when the Sudanese army clashed with RSF soldiers following years of heightened tensions. The country's former three-decade dictator, President Omar al-Bashir was deposed in a civilian-backed coup in 2019.

Advertisement

More than 20,000 civilians have been killed since the conflict began, according to the World Health Organization. The situation in the country has turned into one of the world's greatest humanitarian crises.

The United States has accused both sides in the conflict of committing war crimes and attempted on several occasions to broker a peace agreement.

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Trami's death toll rises to 126 in the Philippines
World News // 54 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Trami's death toll rises to 126 in the Philippines
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Trami has killed at least 126 and displaced 500,000 due to flooding and landslides in the northern Philippines Thursday and Friday.
Israel targets Iran's military sites in retaliatory strikes
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel targets Iran's military sites in retaliatory strikes
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday morning said it concluded retaliatory strikes on Iran that lasted several hours and were focused on military targets.
2 mining firms reach $30B settlement over 2015 Brazilian mine collapse
World News // 1 hour ago
2 mining firms reach $30B settlement over 2015 Brazilian mine collapse
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Two international mining corporations have finalized a $30 billion settlement with the Brazilian government over a deadly dam collapse in 2015 that remains the worst environmental disaster in the country's history.
Northern Ireland man sentenced for West Virginia girl's suicide, other offenses
World News // 1 hour ago
Northern Ireland man sentenced for West Virginia girl's suicide, other offenses
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Alexander McCartney is sentenced to life in prison for the manslaughter death of a West Virginia girl he "catfished" on a mobile messaging app and other offenses, including blackmail.
10 Iranian border guards killed by unknown attackers
World News // 2 hours ago
10 Iranian border guards killed by unknown attackers
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Ten Iranian border guards were killed Saturday in the southeast part of the country by unknown attackers, state media reported.
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
World News // 16 hours ago
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- In the lead-up to his election, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba floated the idea of an "Asian NATO" to deter the increasing aggressiveness of China in the Asia-Pacific region.
Polish radio station's move to replace journalists with AI bots sparks backlash
World News // 18 hours ago
Polish radio station's move to replace journalists with AI bots sparks backlash
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Polish radio station that replaced its human journalists with a trio of artificial intelligence-generated avatars to compile the news has sparked a backlash from reporters and skepticism from the government.
U.S., South Korea, Japan voice 'grave concern' over North Korean troops in Russia
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S., South Korea, Japan voice 'grave concern' over North Korean troops in Russia
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his counterparts from Japan and South Korea on Friday issued a joint statement voicing "grave concern" over North Korea's move sending soldiers to Russia.
Israeli military kills at least 38 Palestinians in Khan Younis, raids hospital
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli military kills at least 38 Palestinians in Khan Younis, raids hospital
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Israeli strikes around dawn Friday in Gaza's Khan Younis area killed at least 38 Palestinians, according to a Friday statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. Dozens more were wounded.
King Charles III acknowledges 'painful past,' does not endorse reparations for royal slavery profiteering
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III acknowledges 'painful past,' does not endorse reparations for royal slavery profiteering
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- King Charles III Thursday acknowledged a painful past of Britain and the royal family's profiting from human slavery, but did not support financial reparations payments at a Samoan summit of Commonwealth leaders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
San Antonio poll worker punched by man told to remove political hat
San Antonio poll worker punched by man told to remove political hat
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement