Advertisement
World News
Oct. 26, 2024 / 1:15 PM

2 mining firms reach $30B settlement over 2015 Brazilian mine collapse

By Simon Druker
Two mining corporations have finalized a $30 billion settlement with the Brazilian government over a deadly dam collapse in 2015 that remains the worst environmental disaster in the country’s history. Photo by Antonio Lacerda/EPA-EFE
Two mining corporations have finalized a $30 billion settlement with the Brazilian government over a deadly dam collapse in 2015 that remains the worst environmental disaster in the country’s history. Photo by Antonio Lacerda/EPA-EFE

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Two international mining corporations have finalized a $30 billion settlement with the Brazilian government over a deadly dam collapse in 2015 that remains the worst environmental disaster in the country's history.

Brazil-based mining company Vale and Australian firm BHP signed the deal Friday during an event attended by Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.

Advertisement

The dam collapse killed 19 people and left hundreds of others homeless in Mariana, Brazil, a city of around 61,000 people in the eastern part of the country.

"I hope the mining companies have learned their lesson; it would have cost them less to prevent the disaster," Lula said Friday at the signing event.

Related

The tailing dam at the iron ore mine collapsed in November 2015, releasing thousands of tons of mud and mining waste into the environment.

The disaster significantly poisoned local waterways including the Doce River and nearby beaches.

The two companies initially claimed the collapse only released mud.

A report by the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights and hazardous substances later found the accident led to more than 2 billion cubic feet of mining waste including deadly chemicals being released into the environment.

Advertisement

Around 600,000 people have filed civil proceedings against BHP in the Brazilian court system, seeking around $47 billion in compensation.

A separate lawsuit against Vale is before the court in the Netherlands, with approximately 70,000 complainants seeking compensation.

The company was also involved in a separate iron ore mine dam collapse in Brazil. In 2019, the dam at a mine in Belo Horizonte collapsed, ultimately killing 270 people and leaving hundreds more missing in the debris.

The company later agreed to pay more than $7 billion in damages to the Brazilian government.

Brazilian authorities at one point charged more than a dozen Vale executives with murder and environmental crimes in the wake of the disaster.

Prosecutors contended the company knew the dam in Brumadinho had been at risk of collapse since at least November 2017.

Latest Headlines

Northern Ireland man sentenced for West Virginia girl's suicide, other offenses
World News // 16 minutes ago
Northern Ireland man sentenced for West Virginia girl's suicide, other offenses
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Alexander McCartney is sentenced to life in prison for the manslaughter death of a West Virginia girl he "catfished" on a mobile messaging app and other offenses, including blackmail.
10 Iranian border guards killed by unknown attackers
World News // 1 hour ago
10 Iranian border guards killed by unknown attackers
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Ten Iranian border guards were killed Saturday in the southeast part of the country by unknown attackers, state media reported.
Israel targets Iran's military sites in retaliatory strikes
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel targets Iran's military sites in retaliatory strikes
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday morning said it concluded retaliatory strikes on Iran that lasted several hours and were focused on military targets.
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
World News // 15 hours ago
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- In the lead-up to his election, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba floated the idea of an "Asian NATO" to deter the increasing aggressiveness of China in the Asia-Pacific region.
Polish radio station's move to replace journalists with AI bots sparks backlash
World News // 17 hours ago
Polish radio station's move to replace journalists with AI bots sparks backlash
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- A Polish radio station that replaced its human journalists with a trio of artificial intelligence-generated avatars to compile the news has sparked a backlash from reporters and skepticism from the government.
U.S., South Korea, Japan voice 'grave concern' over North Korean troops in Russia
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S., South Korea, Japan voice 'grave concern' over North Korean troops in Russia
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his counterparts from Japan and South Korea on Friday issued a joint statement voicing "grave concern" over North Korea's move sending soldiers to Russia.
Israeli military kills at least 38 Palestinians in Khan Younis, raids hospital
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli military kills at least 38 Palestinians in Khan Younis, raids hospital
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Israeli strikes around dawn Friday in Gaza's Khan Younis area killed at least 38 Palestinians, according to a Friday statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. Dozens more were wounded.
King Charles III acknowledges 'painful past,' does not endorse reparations for royal slavery profiteering
World News // 1 day ago
King Charles III acknowledges 'painful past,' does not endorse reparations for royal slavery profiteering
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- King Charles III Thursday acknowledged a painful past of Britain and the royal family's profiting from human slavery, but did not support financial reparations payments at a Samoan summit of Commonwealth leaders.
3 journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on press compound in southern Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
3 journalists killed in Israeli airstrike on press compound in southern Lebanon
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike on a compound in south-eastern Lebanon killed three journalists Friday and injured three other people, according to their news organizations and health officials.
Thames Water secures $3.9B loan to keep it afloat through October 2025
World News // 1 day ago
Thames Water secures $3.9B loan to keep it afloat through October 2025
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Britain's embattled Thames Water, the country's largest water utility, announced Friday it had secured a $3.9 billion line of credit, access to cash reserves and extensions on its debt to keep it afloat for the next year
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
SpaceX Crew-8 astronaut remains hospitalized in stable condition after splashdown
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Wary of Japan's 'Asian NATO' proposal, neighboring countries stick with web of alternatives to deter China
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
Grateful Dead bassist, co-founder Phil Lesh dies at 84
CBP warns travelers about prohibited produce ahead of Halloween, Day of the Dead
CBP warns travelers about prohibited produce ahead of Halloween, Day of the Dead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement