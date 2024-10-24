Trending
Oct. 24, 2024 / 11:57 AM

U.S. sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces weapons procurement director

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday announced sanctions on Sudanese Armed Forces weapon procurement director Mirghani Idris Suleiman. The SAF is supported by Iran and Russia. Treasury earlier this month sanctioned the other side, the Rapid Support Forces. Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, during fighting between the SAF and RSF April 19 April, 2023. File photo by EPA-EFE/Stringer
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday announced sanctions on Sudanese Armed Forces weapon procurement director Mirghani Idris Suleiman.

He was sanctioned for efforts to acquire weapons for Sudanese Armed Forces to use in the ongoing war with the Rapid Support Forces.

"Today's action underscores the essential role that key individuals like Mirghani Idris Suleiman have played in procuring weapons, perpetuating violence, and prolonging the fighting in Sudan," said the Treasury Department's Bradley T. Smith in a statement. "The United States is committed to disrupting the ability of both sides in this conflict to procure weapons and external financing that undermine the possibility of a peaceful resolution."

The Treasury Department Thursday statement said, "Idris has been at the center of weapons deals that have fueled the brutality and scale of the war, serving as Director General of Defense Industries System, the SAF's primary weapons production and procurement arm."

According to Treasury, Sudan's armed forces have been using Iranian drones and has a port-for-weapons deal with Russia.

Weapons and diplomatic support from both Iran and Russia " have emboldened the SAF and lessened their interest in deescalating the conflict," according to the Treasury Department.

Suleiman is Director General of Defense Industries System, described by Treasury as the arm of the Sudanese Armed Forces responsible for weapons procurement and production.

Earlier this month Treasury sanctioned Algoney Hamdan Dagalo Musa, a senior leader of the other side in Sudan's war, the Rapid Support Forces.

He is the younger brother of RSF commander Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and is the militia's director of procurement, according to the Treasury Department.

He was sanctioned for arming the RSF and also directly contributing to the siege of El Fasher in North Darfur that put hundreds of thousands of lives at risk.

