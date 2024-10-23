Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 23, 2024 / 1:22 AM

1 dead, 15 hospitalized following passenger train collision in Wales

By Darryl Coote

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- One passenger is dead and 15 others were injured when two trains in mid Wales collided, officials said Tuesday.

The crash between the two passenger trains occurred at 7:26 p.m. local time on Monday, in Talerddig, Powys, Britain's Rail Accident Investigation Branch said in a statement.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified by British Transport Police in a statement as a man in his 60s. Authorities said the circumstances leading up to his death are under investigation.

Of the 15 people hospitalized, four suffered serious injuries, the RAIB reported.

According to authorities, the railway at Talerddig is a single track, and a passing loop is used to allow trains to pass one another safely. The crash occurred about a half mile west of the passing loop.

RAIB said an initial inspection of the track near the collision point found evidence suggesting one of the trains "may have entered into wheel slide when braking."

Officials said the collision occurred at a speed of 15 mph.

"We are deeply saddened by the train crash that occurred in Wales last night," Martin Frobisher, director of safety and engineering for Network Rail, which oversees Britain's railway infrastructure, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident, including passengers, train crew members and their families."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Putin welcomes China's Xi Jinping to Russia for start of BRICS summit
World News // 2 hours ago
Putin welcomes China's Xi Jinping to Russia for start of BRICS summit
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- President Vladimir Putin welcomed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to Russia on Tuesday, as the Kremlin head prepares to host several leaders of developing nations at an intergovernmental summit this week.
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
World News // 1 day ago
Britain announces $3B loan for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it will lend Ukraine nearly $3 billion to be used on weapons and aid needed to repel Russia's invasion.
Britain, Germany agree to significantly deepen their defense alliance
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain, Germany agree to significantly deepen their defense alliance
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Britain and Germany have agreed to a significant military pact that will see the two allies work together on weapons projects and defense amid the growing threat Russia poses to the European continent.
U.S. charges Iranian general, others in plot to kill unnamed American journalist
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. charges Iranian general, others in plot to kill unnamed American journalist
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has unsealed an indictment on a high-ranking Iranian military official that alleges a string of crimes including the murder-for-hire plot of an unnamed female journalist who is a U.S. citizen.
Investigation continues into leak of Israeli preparations for possible attack on Iran
World News // 7 hours ago
Investigation continues into leak of Israeli preparations for possible attack on Iran
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The FBI and Department of Defense are investigating the publication of two classified documents discussing Israel's preparations to attack Iran and focusing on who might have had access to them.
Analysis: Israel targets Hezbollah's financial arm as part of strategy to hit its popular base
World News // 11 hours ago
Analysis: Israel targets Hezbollah's financial arm as part of strategy to hit its popular base
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Israel took its war against Hezbollah to another level by targeting its financial institution, Al Qard Al Hassan, for allegedly funding the group's military activities. But experts view the move as part of Israel's deter
European Parliament approves $38 billion loan to Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
European Parliament approves $38 billion loan to Ukraine
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The European Parliament on Tuesday approved a $37.83 billion loan to Ukraine that will be repaid from the profits of frozen Russian assets, clearing the final hoop for the funds.
At least 13 killed, 57 injured in Israeli airstrike near Beirut hospital as Blinken arrives in Israel
World News // 16 hours ago
At least 13 killed, 57 injured in Israeli airstrike near Beirut hospital as Blinken arrives in Israel
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike opposite a hospital in south Beirut killed at least 13 people and injured 57 hours before U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken touched down in Tel Aviv on his 11th visit to the region in a year.
Protester arrested as King Charles III faces more Indigenous criticism in Australia
World News // 17 hours ago
Protester arrested as King Charles III faces more Indigenous criticism in Australia
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- King Charles III faced more criticism from Australian Indigenous activists on Tuesday while he and Queen Camilla continued their tour of the country.
Chinese military mounts second round of exercises near Taiwan in a week
World News // 18 hours ago
Chinese military mounts second round of exercises near Taiwan in a week
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- China's military conducted live-fire drills Tuesday off an island 65 miles northwest of Taiwan involving 26 ships and aircraft, some of which crossed the so-called median line down the middle of the Taiwan Strait.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' request for National Archives records denied
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Judge orders Army to release records on Trump's appearance at Arlington Cemetery
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Pa. man charged with threatening state political party worker
Two men in Canada plead guilty to killing former Air India bombing suspect
Two men in Canada plead guilty to killing former Air India bombing suspect
North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation
North Korea denies sending troops to Ukraine amid international condemnation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement